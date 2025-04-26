Que Robinson Selected by Denver Broncos in 2025 NFL Draft
Alabama outside linebacker Que Robinson was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.
Smith becomes the fifth member of the Crimson Tide to join the 2025 draft class as he joins offensive guard Tyler Booker, who was selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who the Philadelphia Eagles picked up at No. 31, quarterback Jalen Milroe, who received a phone call from the Seattle Seahawks in the third round at No. 92 and Malachi Moore to the New York Jets at 130th.
Robinson didn't find a consistent defensive role until his fifth and final year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. But the level of competition he faced with the Crimson Tide in practice in the first four years of his career was a good substitute for live action.
Being able to go against elite college football offensive lineman like Evan Neal, JC Latham, Alex Leatherwood or three-time NFL Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson in each day of practice gave Robinson confidence by the time he was asked to take on a starting role in 2024.
In the first four years of his career, Robinson only saw action on a combined 124 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. In his final year, that jumped to 246. With a larger opportunity in his final year, Robinson looked to make the most of what he wanted to prove earlier in his career.
In 2024, Robinson was a productive pass rusher, recording four sacks. But in his first four years when he wasn't seeing the field defensively, Robinson found a role on special teams, which could also be critical to him finding a role on a NFL team. He played 565 total snaps on special teams in his first four years with Alabama.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 34
Position: Edge Rusher
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.
High School: Jackson-Olin High School
Recruiting Class: 2020
Recruiting Rating: 4-star Edge rusher. Ranked No. 4 at his position by 247Sports
Did he play in an All-Star Game? All-American Bowl in December of 2019
Accomplishments
- Played in 45 games for the Crimson Tide over the last four seasons after redshirting in 2020.
- Recorded 54 tackles on defense and special teams with 6 sacks.
- Part of three SEC Championship winning teams and one national championship winning team.
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-4
Weight: 243 pounds
Hand: 9 5/8"
Arm: 33 1/2’’
Wing: 80 1/8'
40-yard dash: 4.60 - unverified.
10-yard split: N/A
Vertical jump: 37.5" - unverified.
Broad jump: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
