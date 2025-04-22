2025 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Edge Rusher Que Robinson
Birmingham product Que Robinson looks to keep a Crimson Tide streak alive this week as the NFL draft commences in Green Bay. The Crimson Tide has seen edge rushers selected in each of the last two NFL drafts with Will Anderson and Dallas Turner going in the first round in back-to-back drafts and Chris Braswell selected in the second round last year.
Robinson is a lengthy veteran defender who leaves Tuscaloosa with numerous skills he can offer an NFL team. The edge rusher served on special teams faithfully over the last four seasons and a became a rotational pass rusher on defense.
He plays a premium position and offers versatility to teams looking for special teams help. Robinson's natural arm length will intregue teams and invite them to overlook the lack of standout production at the Capstone.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 34
Position: Edge Rusher
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.
High School: Jackson-Olin High School
Recruiting Class: 2020
Recruiting Rating: 4-star Edge rusher. Ranked No. 4 at his position by 247Sports
Did he play in an All-Star Game? All-American Bowl in December of 2019
Accomplishments
- Played in 45 games for the Crimson Tide over the last four seasons after redshirting in 2020.
- Recorded 54 tackles on defense and special teams with 6 sacks.
- Part of three SEC Championship winning teams and one national championship winning team.
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-4
Weight: 243 pounds
Hand: 9 5/8"
Arm: 33 1/2’’
Wing: 80 1/8'
40-yard dash: 4.60 - unverified.
10-yard split: --
Vertical jump: 37.5" - unverified.
Broad jump: --
Bench Press: --
What They're Saying
He flashes range as a run defender and short-area quickness as a pass rusher, but he needs to replace his hands consistently on his get-off and become comfortable countering once initially blocked. Overall, Robinson is a traits-based, tweener prospect with potential as an edge setter, although his lack of development is going to stick out like a sore thumb next to NFL players in training camp. His saving grace is his coverage talent on special teams, which might keep him on a roster as he grows as a defender.- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Mock Draft
Dane Brugler of The Athletic mocks Robinson in the sixth round at pick No. 202 to the Los Angeles Rams.
Projection
Rounds 5-7
The Last Word
"I think Que holds the standard of urgency, practice habits, discipline that it takes to do that role and to play that position because there’s a lot of things that we ask that guy to do in terms of being a part of a run fit, dropping out in coverage, folding back inside, blitzing off the edge. All those different skill sets that are required, and there’s also a lot mentally that those guys need to be locked into.- Kane Wommack
"I think Que’s really set the standard of the urgency that we have to have to be discipline to do your job in that role. But then there’s also just a level of energy that he brings and effort that he brings to practice, and it shows up on game day in terms of some of the physicality and effort that he’s showing.
This is the seventh story in a series of profiles of former Alabama Crimson Tide football players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The previous six, tight end Robbie Ouzts, safety Malachi Moore, quarterback Jalen Milroe, linebackerJihaad Campbell, offensive guard Tyler Booker and punterJames Burnip, are linked in this story.