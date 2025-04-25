Terrion Arnold Details Why NFL Teams Should Draft Jalen Milroe
Alabama football sent three of its players to the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin and offensive guard Tyler Booker and linebacker Jihaad Campbell were each selected in the first round on Thursday night.
However, quarterback Jalen Milroe, who was among the 15 prospects in the green room, did not hear his name called. Milroe knew there was a possibility that this could happen, but still hyped up his former Alabama teammates throughout the night when they were called to the stage. Sometimes prospects who attend the draft don't come back on Day 2, but Detroit Lions cornerback and Crimson Tide product Terrion Arnold was confident that Milroe wouldn't take part in that trend.
"Man, if Jalen got called next week he would still show up," Arnold told Good Morning Football on Thursday before the draft. "That's the type of person he is. I'm not just saying that because I'm his former teammate and best friend, but we're true best friends because we're real with each other.
"Crazy story with us, my first four games, when I was getting PIs, he texted me 'Bro, tighten up. This not the Terrion I'm used to seeing.' And the same goes for him."
Milroe and Arnold have been recognized as the co-creators of Alabama's LANK phrase, which stands for Let All Naysayers Know. The term is still used by the football program––and most of Alabama athletics for that matter––despite it coming into existence during the 2023 season when the Tide won the SEC Championship game and made it to the then-4-team College Football Playoff.
Alabama's rise throughout the 2023 season after falling to Texas at home in Week 2 also skyrocketed Arnold's stock for the 2024 NFL Draft. He was expected to go around the midway point of the first round but fell a little bit to No. 24 overall. While it may not sound like that big of a difference, the first round takes a long time and waiting anxiously for hours is extremely stressful, but Milroe was right there for support.
"Me just being able to be here and even witness this, like when he was here last year in the green room with me, he was like 'Bro, whatever team is getting you, they're getting a star.' It's fit over pick and that's the same thing for him," Arnold said. "Whatever team is getting him, not only are they getting a game-changer, an electrifying quarterback, they're getting a leader and great person.
"This is the same person I was around when it was raining and freezing cold, we were in the car and kids were sitting outside wanting him to sign autographs and he got out of the car and signed autographs. People aren't doing that. To tell you the truth, I'm a nice guy but I don't like the cold."
Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins tonight at 5 p.m. CT for rounds 2-3. Milroe along with several other Alabama prospects are still on the board.
