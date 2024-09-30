What Showed Up Most About Alabama's Defense for Kane Wommack Reviewing Georgia Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— When you beat a team that had won 42 straight regular season games and two of the last three national titles, but blow a 28-point lead in the process, there are going to be mixed emotions from the coaching staff.
Alabama beat No. 2 Georgia, 41-34, inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night and vaulted into the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll on Sunday. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was proud of the fight his defense showed until the end of the game, coming down with the key stop in the final minute, but had some disappointments after breaking down the film.
"Probably the thing that shows up the most was our lack of ability to get off the field on fourth down," Wommack said Monday. "We had seven different times we did not get off the field on fourth down. They were 3-of-15 on third down and then were able to to execute on fourth down to keep drives alive."
Georgia was officially 5-of-5 on fourth down according to the stats, but had two more fourth downs converted because of Alabama penalties. The Bulldogs converted three straight fourth downs on the third-quarter drive that resulted in their second touchdown.
Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the game and led 30-7 at halftime. Because of the early, large deficit, almost every possession became a four-down possession for the Bulldogs starting in the second quarter.
"And so typically what they did, and as what most teams would do, they’re going to be way more aggressive on first or second down, take more shots downfield, knowing that they’re going to be in a go-scenario on fourth down," Wommack said. "It’s one of the most challenging things to handle as a defense. It’s even different than two-minute because you are now defending four downs, and they have time. They can take their time. They can take those shots downfield. And I thought at times, we handled it really well to get them to fourth-down situations, which is hard enough as it is, but we were not able to execute and get off the field.
"We needed one more stop, one more takeaway. And then certainly, we needed to be able to clean up some of the big plays that you know, really, if we get off the field on fourth down, some of those things don't happen in the first place."
Fourth-down defense hasn't just been a problem in the Georiga game though. Wisconsin as 3-of-4 and Western Kentucky converted two of three attempts. The Alabama defense is now tied for 115th in the country in fourth down defense, allowing a 71 percent conversion rate through the first four games.
But the Alabama defense is ranked second in the country on third downs, allowing opponents to convert on just 11-of-64 attempts (17 percent.)
The Crimson Tide will play at Vanderbilt this weekend. The Commodores have only attempted three fourth downs in their first four games and are 53rd in the country in third-down conversions at 43 percent. Vanderbilt isn't as talented as Georgia, but the Commodores are improved from a season ago with the help of transfer quarterback Diego Pavia. Alabama will want to show improvement this Saturday at Vanderbilt getting off the field on fourth down.
" We've got to do a great job of going from a game that had a lot of attention and a lot of momentum swings and found a way to win to do the same thing over and over again," Wommack said. " Success, naturally, if you allow it, will breathe complacency into your program, and you have to fight to be able to to play to the standard week in, week out, and that's certainly going to be the challenge for us this week."
