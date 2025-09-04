Who Fills Alabama DT Jeremiah Beaman's Role After Season-Ending Injury?
Alabama defensive tackle Jeremiah Beaman sustained what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury during Wednesday's practice.
Beaman has been considered a breakout candidate on this defensive line, but won't become a reality this season.
Beaman was listed as Alabama’s starting defensive tackle in the 31-17 loss to Florida State. The redshirt freshman was filling the role of co-captain Tim Keenan III, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer explained during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference that Keenan seems to be making a ton of progress.
However, while Keenan could potentially return for Wisconsin on Sept. 13, it has been confirmed that he will be out for Saturday's home opener against Louisiana Monroe. Keenan doesn't have Beaman to fill his role anymore, so who is next up?
"It's the same guys that were out there on Saturday, just more reps for them," DeBoer said on Hey Coach on Wednesday evening. "Edric [Hill]'s got to step up and continue to play. James [Smith] has got to step up. Our two redshirt freshmen who were out there [London Simmons and Isaia Faga]. Got to grow fast.
"That happened on Saturday. They had to grow up fast and they made some mistakes in some things that we all can do better. That happens more and more, especially as a younger player. They're going to get their opportunities and I know they'll make the most of it."
Each of the players that DeBoer mentioned rotated in the game a fair amount, but Keenan's absence from the field was apparent as Alabama allowed 230 rushing yards.
"We obviously missed [Keenan] a lot," fellow Alabama co-captain and linebacker Deontae Lawson said after the game. "We hope to get him back out here soon. But man, guys got to step up. We knew what we were up against. We knew the challenge we were facing and it's all on us.
Nevertheless, a small amount of weight can be taken off these inexperienced defensive linemen's shoulders as they now have a game under their belt. The Crimson Tide is the heavy favorite against Louisiana Monroe at home, and it could be a matchup that allows the defensive line to showcase a ton of improvement from its performance against the Seminoles.
Redshirt sophomore Edric Hill was the first player DeBoer named and he could be the primary option on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 284-pounder is 30 pounds lighter than nose tackles Keenan and Beaman, but the co-captain applauded Hill during SEC Media Days.
"Oh my gosh, Edric Hill is making tremendous strides," Keenan said on July 16. "He is so naturally gifted and naturally fluent. He don't know, but I be watching some of his reps sometimes just trying to make my game after his because his is so smooth and it seems effortless."
A player who is on the watchlist for three national awards occasionally modeling his game after someone who finished last year with three tackles shows a remarkable improvement from Hill and also trust in the redshirt sophomore.
James Smith appeared in every game last season. This offseason, even though he worked through an injury in camp, he's positioned himself to assume a much larger role for the defensive unit in the fall.
"Really excited about James and what he's done. James is such an explosive player. He creates havoc. You saw that, even, in the bowl game when he was able to generate a lot of negative plays and I think he's done that here in fall camp," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Aug. 22.
Wommack is also looking forward to developing redshirt freshmen Isaia Faga and London Simmons throughout the young season.
"Isaia Faga is doing a really good job. London Simmons is improving," Wommack said on Aug. 13. "Those two young guys, they've definitely been holding their weight and doing what they need to do for the team and I'm excited for them."
Who will be Beaman's primary replacement for ULM and beyond?