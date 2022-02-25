BamaCentral Wins Two Top 10 Awards in Annual Associated Press Sports Editors Contest

Crimson Tide lands honors for coverage of Alabama's 18th national championship and the 10-year anniversary of the tornado in Tuscaloosa.

BamaCentral received two top-10 honors in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors annual writing contest, the results of which were announced this week.

It placed in both Event Coverage and Projects categories while competing in the C Division of the 2021 contest.

The top 10 stories in each group will go through a second round of judging to determine first through 10th place.

The event coverage was for the national championship game in Miami, where Alabama capped the undefeated 2020-21 football season. Joey Blackwell, Tyler Martin and Christopher Walsh were on-hand for the 52-24 victory over Ohio State.

The project was a 10-part series on the 10-year anniversary of the tornado and the impact on both Tuscaloosa and Crimson Tide athletics. Among those contributing were Blackwell, Martin, Walsh and Edwin Stanton.

"We're thrilled," said Walsh, BamaCentral's founder and publisher. "Both were really team awards and for the whole staff to be recognized like this is both exciting and special.

"To even move up in classification during just our third year of existence was quite an honor for us."

APSE is considered the most prestigious sports journalism organization in the country, with it national contests recognizing outstanding coverage.

BamaCentral, which was founded in July 2018, was approved for membership two years ago as APSE used to solely be a newspaper-only organization.

Last year marked the first time it was able to enter the writing contest. Blackwell and Martin placed in the top 10 for breaking news, and Walsh for explanatory feature in the "D" category.

Sports Illustrated had a strong showing in Category A both years, with Ross Dellenger eventually winning first place in the 2020 contest in Beat Writing. Overall, it had seven top-10 finishes last year, and six in the 2021 contest.