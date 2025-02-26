Bama Central

2026 Cornerback Commit Zyan Gibson Suiting up in State Basketball Semifinal

The Tide's earliest commit of the 2026 recruiting class has a chance to help his team earn a berth in the state championship game on March 1st.

Mason Woods

4-Star 2026 cornerback Zyan Gibson with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer
4-Star 2026 cornerback Zyan Gibson with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer / Credit @ZyanGibson on X
The Alabama Crimson Tide's 2026 recruiting class was kicked off by the commitment of 4-Star cornerback prospect and Gadsden, Alabama native Zyan Gibson.

In the closing days of 2024, Gibson made his decision official, holding a ceremony at Gadsden City High School where he initially donned a Tennessee Volunteers hat before ditching it for the Crimson and White.

While his football skills were certainly a major deciding factor in the Tide's pursuit of him, Gibson is a versatile athlete that is also a very skilled basketball player. This season, as a member of the Gadsden City Titans, Gibson helped the team to a 16-10 regular season record and now a deep postseason run.

After defeating the Oxford Yellow Jackets 54-52 in the quarterfinals, Gibson and Gadsden City are now just a game away from the first state title berth in team history. They are set to take on the Paul W. Bryant Stampede on Wednesday for a chance to play again on Saturday.

Gibson took to social media this week to promote the upcoming game.

The game, tipping off at 1:30 p.m. CST, can be livestreamed after activating a subscription service here, or you can follow along with live updates here. With a victory, Gadsden City will face the winner of Pinson Valley and McGill-Toolen on Saturday, March 1st for the Alabama 6A state championship.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  3. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods

