Top-5 2026 Wide Receiver Names Alabama in Top Schools
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide are continuing to pick up steam with yet another top prospect from the 2026 recruiting class.
According to On3, 4-Star wide receiver Cederian Morgan is officially down to his top-six schools. The Alexander City, Alabama native named the Crimson Tide among Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Auburn and Clemson.
Morgan recently released his top-10 schools less than a month ago, but has now removed Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee from his list.
The talented wideout prospect stands at 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. and is one of the top players in the entire 2026 recruiting class. According to 247Sports' composite ranking, he is the No. 3 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 18 overall prospect.
Not only can use his massive frame to haul in contested catches with ease, but he is a polished route runner with the ability to work underneath if needed. Morgan is an extremely well rounded wideout prospect that will have a very competitive recruitment.
In two years of varsity football with the Benjamin Russell Wildcats, the lengthy target has caught 106 passes for over 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns.
In late January, the Crimson Tide sent a massive crop of coaches, consisting of Kalen DeBoer, Nick Sheridan, Mo Linguist, Courtney Morgan and Chris Kapilovic, to visit with the elite prospect and his family.
As it stands now, Alabama holds just two commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, but Morgan is now the second player this week to name the Tide in his top schools. With plenty of time remaining until the conclusion of next year's cycle, Alabama is still firmly in position to finish strong.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
