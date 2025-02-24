Alabama Lands in Top-10 for Elite 2026 Edge Rusher
Alabama jump started its 2026 recruiting class last week, landing back-to-back commitments on consecutive days after a dormant month of January. While it was certainly a major step for the class as a whole, the Crimson Tide's upward trend looks to only be kicking off as Kalen DeBoer and his staff received more good news on Monday.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star edge rusher Trenton Henderson has officially trimmed his list of schools down to ten, including Alabama among USC, Texas, LSU, Florida, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Georgia and Auburn.
He recently locked in an official visit to Tuscaloosa for June 6th, but has also confirmed summer visits to Auburn and Vanderbilt as well.
Hailing from Pensacola, Florida, Henderson is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 9 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 10 overall player in the Sunshine state.
He stands at 6-foot-4, 225 lb., and is a menace off the edge for the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders. In three years of varsity football, Henderson has 90 total tackles, 23 TFL's, and 14.0 sacks. While he is clearly effective at rushing the passer, the talented defender is also disruptive in other ways, having eight pass deflections and three forced fumbles to his name as well.
Henderson has also seen time on the offensive side of the ball in brief stretches, even hauling in a touchdown reception this past season.
The Crimson Tide made a massive leap up recruiting boards with the addition of 4-Stars Chris Booker and Jamarion Matthews last week. If Alabama can continue its hot streak, it could very well find itself with one of the top classes in the nation once again.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.