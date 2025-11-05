5-Star Alabama Commit Named to Navy All-American Bowl
5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin is one of the cornerstones of Alabama's 2026 recruiting class. The Gainesville, Georgia native committed to the Crimson Tide in June of this year, and remains the highest ranked prospect in the class to this day.
This week, he became the fourth Alabama commit to be named to the Navy All-American Bowl, joining fellow 5-Stars Cederian Morgan and Ezavier Crowell, as well as 3-Star prospect JJ Finch.
He was presented with his game jersey on Wednesday during an event at Gainesville High School.
Every year, the Navy All-American Bowl, formerly sponsored by the US Army, brings together the best of the best at the high school level, allowing both junior and senior prospects to compete in an all-star game that is one of the top events of the year on the recruiting calendar.
Griffin has put together an excellent senior season thus far for the Gainesville Red Elephants. He not only helped his team secure a 8-2 regular season record, but was a key part of a defense that allowed its opponents to score just under 17 points per game.
Through 10 games so far, the 5-Star prospect has 68 tackles, 11.0 TFL's and 4.0 sacks. Though his sack totals may not exactly reflect it, Griffin has been extremely effective in getting after the quarterback with 15 pressures on the season, as well as a pass deflection.
He is a dynamic defender with a wide skill set that can line up almost anywhere on the defense, and he has proven that at the varsity level. Griffin has seen time as a pure pass rusher and has also been utilized in both on and off ball linebacker roles.
The 5-Star from Gainesville is expected to be one of Alabama's early signees once the early signing period arrives in December. He sat down with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's "The Joe Gaither Show" earlier this year to discuss his commitment to Alabama, saying , "The biggest thing for me was the brotherhood... It made me feel more at home than anywhere else."
As of now, Alabama is tied for the second most commits that have been named to the Navy All-American Game roster with Texas A&M and Texas Tech who also have four apiece. Michigan leads the nation with six commits on the roster.