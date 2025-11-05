5-Star Alabama Commit Named to Navy All-American Bowl

❌-Man



Welcome ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Xavier Griffin (@zay_social) to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl @NBCSports #RollTide#LA26ESTROUNDUP 🐎#NavyAAB 🇺🇸 @AmericasNavy pic.twitter.com/ZVYlmN00Yd