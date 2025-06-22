Alabama Adds 3-Star DL to 2026 Class
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff continued to roll on the recruiting trail this week with yet another 2026 commitment. After landing 4-Star quarterback Jett Thomalla on Tuesday, the Tide added another talented prospect to the class.
3-Star defensive lineman JJ Finch from Indianapolis, Indiana officially committed to the Crimson Tide, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. He chose Alabama over Miami, Purdue, Tennessee and Michigan.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 260 lbs., Finch is a big framed defender with the ability to eat up space at the line of scrimmage. He is an excellent run stopper, but is also an effective pass rusher, frequently finding himself in opposing backfields.
As a junior in 2024, Finch finished with 92 total tackles, 24.0 TFL's and seven sacks. Not to mention he also managed to rack up seven pass deflections and two forced fumbles as well.
247Sports' composite ranking lists the Indianapolis native as the No. 50 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state. He joins Jamarion Matthews and Kamhariyan Johnson as the Tide's three front line defenders so far in the class.
With the addition of the Indianapolis native, Alabama now sits at eight commitments in the 2026 class with five of them coming from the defensive side of the ball. The Tide hosted its last group of official visitors this past weekend, welcoming not only more highly rated defenders, but some of the top offensive prospects in the nation as well.
Official Visitors June 20-22
- 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/24/2025, Committing July 2
- 5-Star EDGE Anthony Jones - Offered by Alabama on 02/08/2023
- 4-Star QB Jett Thomalla - Committed to Alabama 06/17/2025
- 4-Star CB Zyan Gibson - Committed to Alabama on 12/24/2024
- 4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - Committing June 26
- 4-Star OL Chris Booker - Committed to Alabama on 02/20/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25 A-Day practice
- 4-Star QB Tayden Kaawa - Offered by Alabama on 06/11/2025
- 3-Star LB Zay Hall
- 3-Star S Rihyael Kelley - Committed to Rugers on 06/10/2025
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
- 3-Star OT Mitchell Smith - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 3-Star TE Owen Cabell - Offered by Alabama on 06/02/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)