Alabama Adds 3-Star DL to 2026 Class

The Tide picked up its eighth commit of the 2026 class on Sunday, adding one of the top prospects from the state of Indiana.

Mason Woods

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer encourages his team as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 28-14.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer encourages his team as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 28-14. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff continued to roll on the recruiting trail this week with yet another 2026 commitment. After landing 4-Star quarterback Jett Thomalla on Tuesday, the Tide added another talented prospect to the class.

3-Star defensive lineman JJ Finch from Indianapolis, Indiana officially committed to the Crimson Tide, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. He chose Alabama over Miami, Purdue, Tennessee and Michigan.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 260 lbs., Finch is a big framed defender with the ability to eat up space at the line of scrimmage. He is an excellent run stopper, but is also an effective pass rusher, frequently finding himself in opposing backfields.

As a junior in 2024, Finch finished with 92 total tackles, 24.0 TFL's and seven sacks. Not to mention he also managed to rack up seven pass deflections and two forced fumbles as well.

247Sports' composite ranking lists the Indianapolis native as the No. 50 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state. He joins Jamarion Matthews and Kamhariyan Johnson as the Tide's three front line defenders so far in the class.

With the addition of the Indianapolis native, Alabama now sits at eight commitments in the 2026 class with five of them coming from the defensive side of the ball. The Tide hosted its last group of official visitors this past weekend, welcoming not only more highly rated defenders, but some of the top offensive prospects in the nation as well.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
  3. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  4. EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
  5. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
  6. OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
  7. QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
  8. DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

