Four Elite 2026 Prospects Set to Visit Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide has been very active on the recruiting trail this offseason, locking in visits with top rated 2026 prospects and extending offers to talented players. Just this week, Alabama not only lined up a visit with 4-Star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, but also sent its first two quarterback scholarship offers of the cycle.
While the list of summer visitors is already impressive as is, the Tide added four more names that are all very highly sought after prospects.
The first was 4-Star tight end Mack Sutter who is set to be in Tuscaloosa from June 20th through the 22nd.
Ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 6 player at his position in the class, he hails from Dunlap, Illinois and stands at 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. A lengthy target, Sutter has the ability to stretch the field with his athleticism and wise catch radius.
Next was 5-Star running back and No. 2 player in the state of Florida Derrek Cooper. His mother, Tonya Brinson, took to social media to share the news of his upcoming June 6-8 visit to Tuscaloosa while also revealing a scheduled visit to rival Auburn.
Cooper is one of the most highly touted players in next year's class. He stands at 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. and possesses all of the traits of an elite running back. He has great vision and burst through the line while also maintaining enough speed to beat corners and safeties to the edge if he needs to.
The third player to share news of their upcoming Tuscaloosa trip was 4-Star edge rusher KJ Ford who hails from the same school as 2025 quarterback signee Keelon Russell. The Duncanville, Texas native is set to be in Tuscaloosa from May 30th to June 1st. He was recently in town for Alabama's junior day on February 1st as well.
Another highly sought after player in next year's class, Ford is the No. 12 edge rusher in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Finally, the last player to announce an Alabama visit this week was fellow 4-Star edge rusher Nolan Wilson from Picayune, Mississippi.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Wilson already has the build of an absolute game wrecking defender as just a junior in high school. He is ranked as the No. 11 edge rusher in the nation and holds offers from over 20 division one programs, many of which are perennial top-25 teams.
The Tide currently holds just a single commit for the 2026 recruiting class, so this summer will likely be a major deciding factor in how Alabama fares.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.