Alabama Adds Impressive Names to Growing Weekend Visitor Group
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff have aligned a seemingly massive recruiting weekend for the Tide's home showdown with Tennessee on October 18.
Already this week, 2027 prospects Kaden Henderson, Jaiden Bryant and Junior James have all been added to the list, but now another two highly touted names have joined the fold.
Both players took to social media to announce their upcoming trip to Tuscaloosa with the first being 4-Star cornerback prospect Xavier Bowman from Knoxville Catholic High School in Tennessee.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 165 lbs., Bowman is a wiry defensive back with a slim frame that uses his speed and athleticism to lock down opposing wideouts. He is extremely fluid in his movements, and is able to cover massive areas of the field with ease.
He is ranked as the No. 11 cornerback in the nation and the No. 4 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Florida State, Indiana and many more.
The next player from the 2027 class to share news of his upcoming trip to Tuscaloosa was 4-Star wide receiver Kesean Bowman, who is also from Tennessee, but hails from Brentwood Academy.
A 6-foot-1, 175 lb. wideout, Bowman is a dominant outside threat with the ability to stretch the field vertically and also work through the middle of the field and find open space. He has lined up on both sides of the ball, and is excellent at both positions, but his future at the next level looks to be on the offensive end.
In his sophomore season for Brentwood Academy, Bowman hauled in 56 passes for just over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.
He is currently ranked as the No. 5 wideout in the class and the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
The Crimson Tide currently holds four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, and looks to be making a strong effort to continue getting an early jump on talented prospects in the group.
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- IOL Jatori Williams, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 09/29/2025)
- DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025)