Alabama to Host 4-Star 2027 EDGE Jaiden Bryant
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff have been extremely active on the recruiting trail this fall, lining up visitors and extending offers to talented prospects from the class of 2026, 2027 and beyond.
This week, fresh off of a visit to fellow SEC foe Texas A&M, 4-Star 2027 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant revealed to 247Sports that he plans to taken several other Power Four visits, one of which will be to Tuscaloosa on October 18.
He will be in town for the Tide's home showdown with Tennessee, and will follow that up with a trip to Columbia, South Carolina on October 25. After that, Bryant will head to Knoxville, Tennessee on November 1, and then take a visit to Coral Gables to see Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes on November 8.
The rest of the talented edge rusher's November will be filled with stops at LSU (November 15), Texas A&M for a second time (November 22) and South Carolina for a second time on November 29.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 245 lbs., Bryant is one of the most physically gifted prospects in the class. He is currently ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
The highly touted prospect suits up for Irmo High School, and as a junior this season, has compiled 42 tackles, 8.0 TFL's, six sacks and even an interception. Across his whole three year high school career thus far, Bryant has a whopping 171 tackles, 33.0 TFL's, 23.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections and the one aforementioned interception.
While South Carolina and Texas A&M, who he will both visit twice this fall, look to be the frontrunners for Bryant's commitment, Alabama has a chance to make a strong early impression with the week eight trip.
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- IOL Jatori Williams, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 09/29/2025)
- DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025)
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)