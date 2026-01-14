Alabama Extends Offer to Impressive In-State Defender

Since taking over in 2023, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff have done an excellent job in recruiting elite talent from all around the country, but have also developed a knack for identifying underrated prospects and maximizing players' potential.

Players like Lotzeir Brooks and London Simmons are two perfect examples of under recruited prospects that were able to shine with the Crimson Tide this past season as true freshmen.

I am buying so much Lotzeir Brooks stock.



This guy elevates the Alabama WR room significantly. Great route runner and look at the athleticism on this catch.



True FRESHMAN.

pic.twitter.com/oMAoefZ0X3 — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) December 20, 2025

In the 2026 class, many of whom only recently arrived on campus, names like Corey Howard from Valdosta, Georgia or Kamhariyan Johnson from Muscle Shoals, Alabama are even more examples of players that may not have been the most highly recruited prospects, but could be early contributors in their time in Tuscaloosa.

Now, as the 2027 recruiting cycle is beginning to heat up, the Crimson Tide is once again targeting a very under-the-radar name in the class -- one that hails from Thompson High School, a mere hour east of Tuscaloosa in Alabaster, Alabama.

Junior James, a 6-foot-3, 192 lb. safety prospect, is the latest player to catch the Crimson Tide's attention, and he took to social media this week to share the news of his Alabama scholarship offer.

Though unrated as a prospect currently by major recruiting outlets, James is a very impressive defender that fits the mold of what Alabama's defensive staff has targeted for its secondary.

His lengthy frame, paired with elite athleticism, make him a very high ceiling prospect that could easily find a role in the Crimson Tide defense. As a junior this season for the Thompson Warriors, James helped lead a defensive unit that held teams to just 13 points per game.

He compiled an incredible 66 tackles, 5.0 TFL's, seven pass deflections and three interceptions.

While he is still an unranked talent, James has garnered attention from several major Power Four programs outside of Alabama. He currently holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Auburn, Oregon and many more, and has taken multiple unofficial visits as well.

The Crimson Tide currently holds four commitments in the 2027 class, and is ranked as the No. 12 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Although there is still a lot of time until the current crop of juniors make their final decisions, it seems as if DeBoer and his staff already have a firm grip on the recruiting trail.

2027 Alabama Football Commits

EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024) DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025) QB Trent Seaborn, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Alabaster, Alabama (Committed 10/20/2025) TE Colt Lumpris, 6-foot-6, 225 lbs. - Lawrenceville, New Jersey (Committed 12/09/2025)

