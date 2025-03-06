Elite 2026 Running Back Names Alabama in Final Schools
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide staff look to be closing in one yet another premier prospect from the 2026 recruiting class.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 5-Star running back Ezavier Crowell has officially narrowed his final list of schools to six, including Alabama among Florida State, Texas, Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State.
Crowell is an Alabama native, hailing from Jackson High School near Mobile. He stands at 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. and is rated by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 2 running back in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state. He was originally a member of the 2027 class, but reclassified in late January.
While no one will likely ever touch the high school production of former Alabama running back Derrick Henry, Crowell produces at a similarly jaw dropping rate. In two seasons of varsity football for the Jackson Aggies, the talented back has compiled an incredible 3,700 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns.
He took a visit to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's junior day festivities on February 1st, and is set to return in June for an official visit. Crowell has a busy summer ahead of him with other visits scheduled to each of his remaining top schools as well.
Crowell is the fourth player in the last two weeks to name the Crimson Tide a finalist, meaning DeBoer and his staff could be due for a massive spring and summer period as they look to continue bolstering the 2026 class.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2026 class and more.