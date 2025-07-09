Will Jordyn Tyson End Up on These Contenders?
Every year during the NFL Draft, we see players rise and fall. Sometimes this is due to their performance, sometimes it's the way the draft class falls. So let's look at some teams that Arizona State Sun Devil Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson could fit between picks 21-32
Los Angeles Rams
I had Leavitt going to the Rams, and now I have his receiver going there as well. Part of this is that Sean McVay is an offensive genius. He has worked exceptionally well with wide receivers.
Under McVay, Cooper Kupp had 1,947 yards in 2021, which is the second all-time in a single season. Additionally, Puka Nacua holds the rookie records for most receptions and yards in a season. So, McVay could work absolute wonders with Tyson's versatile skill set.
Tyson's ability to run after the catch would be a fantastic fit in McVay's offense, where Tyson could have three thousand years in a season. Exaggerating aside, Tyson has the size and speed that McVay has shown that he covets in his offenses.
Los Angeles Chargers
Going from one Los Angeles team to the other, I have the Chargers. The Chargers had an exciting first year under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. They bolstered a great defense; however, the receiving room could still use another playmaker.
Rookie receiver Ladd McConkey had a great rookie year, but Quentin Johnston has yet to take that giant step that fans of the Bolts have been hoping for. Tyson would be a great counterpart to McConkey as a number two receiver.
McConkey and Tyson are both great route runners. However, Tyson is better with jump balls, while McConkey is better at post routes or routes with angles. This would help Quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense in Los Angeles as a whole.
During the Harbaugh era, the Chargers have selected an offensive player in the first round of the draft. The first year they took tackle Joe Alt, and this past year they took running back Omarion Hampton. So it is in the cards that they could take WR in the first round.
Green Bay Packers
Speaking of Wide Receivers in the first round, the Packers are next! In this previous draft, they took WR Matthew Golden in the first round. However, Green Bay could be going WR again.
Their current room has many questions about injuries and contracts. Also, like McVay, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur would love to have a receiver like Tyson in his ability to make moves after catching the ball.
Washington Commanders
There are some trade rumors surrounding Terry McLaurin as he has not gotten a new contract yet. Even if the Commanders sign McLaurin, Tyson would be a great fit in the Nation's capital.
A substantial amount of Tyson's catches in the desert came from Leavitt scrambling, so Tyson would be a superb fit for Jayden Daniels. Additionally, Tyson is a young receiver to pair with Daniels, who would be going into year three after this upcoming NFL Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs arguably have the best QB and Head Coach in the league with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, but the receiver position is up in the air. Xavier Worthy was inconsistent in his rookie year, Hollywood Brown has injury question marks, and Sky Moore remains more unproven than proven.
Tyson has the run-after-catch ability that would make him a perfect fit in Reid's offense. He also has the jump ball ability for deep passes from Mahomes's rocket arm.
In conclusionl, Tyson is a very talented wide out with a skil set that would be a welcome additoned for a lot of teams. Where do you think Tyson could end up?