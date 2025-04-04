Will Skyy Moore Make the Chiefs Roster for 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a season where they did not have reliable weapons at the wide receiver position for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get the ball to.
Even though Mahomes would not admit it, we all need those receivers when it comes down to the big moments in the most important games. The Chiefs did not have that one playmaker outside of Mahomes who could make something out of nothing.
The Chiefs tried many things last season to try to get it going with their receivers, but most of them did not work out. Mostly, it was due to injuries, and for others, they could not find chemistry with the new offense.
When a team tries to bring in players in the middle of the season, it can be difficult since they are trying to catch up without spending a lot of time on the practice field like they would usually get during the offseason.
This offseason, the Chiefs have brought back almost every receiver they had over the last couple of years. One main receiver they lost over free agency was veteran DeAndre Hopkins, who came to the Chiefs by trade in the middle of the season. Hopkins did not work out well, and now the Chiefs look to regroup in the offseason.
The Chiefs are still looking to add another talented receiver, either from the remaining free agency class or the upcoming draft class. The front office will have many options that they could go with to find another weapon for Mahomes.
They would like to have a proven receiver who can come in and knows how the league works, and it will be easier for the offense. But if a young player falls to them in the draft, as we have seen in the past, the Chiefs will not miss out on that.
Bringing another receiver into the building could leave one odd man out for a roster spot. That could be Skyy Moore, who has not been what they expected when they drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Last season, Moore only played in six games. He has not shown the ability to get open on the field, as well.
It is going to be interesting to see what the Chiefs do with the receiver room if they draft a rookie in the draft.
