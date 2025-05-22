Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh named ‘ most delusional coach’ in AFC West
Jim Harbaugh is entering his second season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He led them to a record of 11-6, giving him a 55-25-1 mark in five seasons as an NFL head coach.
Harbaugh has also gone 5-4 in the postseason, making it to the Super Bowl while with the San Francisco 49ers.
MORE: Chargers will face stiff competition with recent strength of schedule ranking
In addition to his success in the NFL, Harbaugh has been excellent in the NCAA as well, even winning a national championship in his final season with Michigan. The reason for his success isn’t Xs and Os, however. At least not according Donte Whitner.
The former safety says Harbaugh is successful because he’s “the most delusional coach in the AFC West.”
”The reason Jim Harbaugh has success wherever he goes is, he’s very delusional. He gets the players and the coaches to buy into whatever he says, and then it comes to fruition on the field,” Whitner said on Up & Adams. “It’s not even really about Xs and Os with these guys. It’s about making the players believe they can do something extraordinary.”
Whitner’s assessment of Harbaugh is not only hilarious, but it’s wildly accurate.
Harbaugh has always been known for being a little “different,” but players absolutely love him — and it shows in his record.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Proposed Chargers signing adds 137-tackle machine as insurance for Junior Colson
ESPN stat prediction tabs star Chargers rookie with over 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2025
Los Angeles Chargers breakout star named to NFL All-Underrated team
Chargers WR Ladd McConkey's production predicted to dip in 2025
Chargers speak out after sale of stake in franchise to firm involved with Bills, too