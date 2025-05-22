Charger Report

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh named ‘ most delusional coach’ in AFC West

One former player offers an amazing reason for Jim Harbaugh’s success.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during press conference at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during press conference at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jim Harbaugh is entering his second season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He led them to a record of 11-6, giving him a 55-25-1 mark in five seasons as an NFL head coach.

Harbaugh has also gone 5-4 in the postseason, making it to the Super Bowl while with the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to his success in the NFL, Harbaugh has been excellent in the NCAA as well, even winning a national championship in his final season with Michigan. The reason for his success isn’t Xs and Os, however. At least not according Donte Whitner.

The former safety says Harbaugh is successful because he’s “the most delusional coach in the AFC West.”

”The reason Jim Harbaugh has success wherever he goes is, he’s very delusional. He gets the players and the coaches to buy into whatever he says, and then it comes to fruition on the field,” Whitner said on Up & Adams. “It’s not even really about Xs and Os with these guys. It’s about making the players believe they can do something extraordinary.”

Whitner’s assessment of Harbaugh is not only hilarious, but it’s wildly accurate.

Harbaugh has always been known for being a little “different,” but players absolutely love him — and it shows in his record.

L.A. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to players during rookie minicamp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh talks to players during rookie minicamp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

