Chiefs QB Mahomes Has High Praise For Raiders Crosby
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders are much more than just AFC West divisional rivals, but the two franchises have such a long history with one another that it could be said they are one another's biggest rival.
The Chiefs have seen far more success recently compared to the Las Vegas Raiders. For instance, since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, the Chiefs have an overall regular season record of 90-26, while the Raiders have an overall regular season record of 47-69.
The Raiders had a strong offseason, adding pieces to their roster. Looking to compete with the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West, the Raiders still have a long road ahead. But much like the Chiefs, the Raiders have superstars who are highly associated with the franchise.
Former Eastern Michigan Eagle and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of, if not the most well-known Raiders on the roster going into the 2025 campaign. Crosby has faced off against the Chiefs and Mahomes several times throughout his career and has proven that he is one of the best edge rushers in the National Football League.
Earlier this offseason, Crosby gave Mahomes and the Chiefs their flowers on their success.
"They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football. But for us, as a pass rusher, I’m going against the best quarterback. For me, I believe I’m the best pass rusher in the world, so every time we match up it’s a match made in heaven," Crosby said.
Mahomes joined Kay Adams on Up and Adams with Kay Adams on Monday to respond to Crosby's comments made about him. Seeing the respect that Crosby gave Mahomes, he could only return the favor, making a definitive claim.
"I think he's sacked me the most out of anyone I've ever played against," Mahomes said. "To me, he's the best pass rusher that I've played against. No offense to any other pass rusher. He goes out there, gives you the effort, he has the moves, and he has the skill. I think it's hard to have all three of those and do that year in and year out."
