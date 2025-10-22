All Sun Devils

Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Houston Texans

The Arizona State Sun Devils could have some players who could be playing in H-Town next season

Tanner Cappellini

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; A detail view of the Houston Texans logo after an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; A detail view of the Houston Texans logo after an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
It was only a few years ago that things seemed dire for the Texans. However, their front office and coaching staff have done a good job turning things around. They are close to taking things over the top and winning a Super Bowl, so who are some Sun Devils who could help?

Offense

Offensive Line

Ask any Houston Texans what their biggest need is, and they were pretty much all agree that it is the offensive line. This was true, but especially more so after the Texans traded tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders this past offseason, a move that left fans puzzled.

In terms of the offensive line men on the team, they have had a bumpy season, and rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery has had a tough going. Now, Ersery could get better with time, so who are some young tackles that Houston could pair up with him?

A detailed view of the Houston Texans logo outside their locker room during the game against the Indianapolis Colts
Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detailed view of the Houston Texans logo outside their locker room during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Josh Atkins

Atkins has had a good year so far for ASU. He is at times looked shaky, but he was really good last year and does have good technique and traits. So, with NFL coaching, there is a chance that Atkins could be a franchise tackle for Houston Quarterback, CJ Stroud.

Houston Texans Quarterback CJ. Stroud
Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Due to Atkins having a somewhat down year compared to last year, he could be a very nice late round pick for Houston. He could be a good building block for the franchise.

Arizona State Sun Devils Offensive Lineman Josh Atkins
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Josh Atkins (65) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Scott

Scott could also be a very nice fit for the Texans. The Texans' OC is Nick Caley, former passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Being from the Rams and thus the Sean McVay tree, Caley runs a lot of play action, which Scott would fit very well.

Houston Texans Offensive Coordinator Nick Caley
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tight End

The current Texans tight end is Dalton Schultz, a former Dallas Cowboy. When he was a Cowboy, Schultz provided reliability for Dak Prescott and he has done the same with Schultz.

However, Schultz is almost 30, when the age of regression starts to hit. Even if regression does not hit, Chamon Metayer would be a great fit. Metayer is good after the run and would be a nice fit for the Texans' offense.

Houston Texans Tight End Dalton Schultz
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) receives a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The rest of the offense is pretty much set, CJ Stroud is the franchise QB and has a great receiving core with Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel. Plus, rookie running back Woody Marks has looked promising for Houston.

Defense

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryan has done a great job with the defense, so there are not a ton of needs. One such position could be defensive tackle. ASU's Jacob Rich Kongaika could be a good fit. Kongaika is a great physical player with good play strength, a tool that Coach Ryans could tap into to make him a great defensive tackle.

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Overall, the Texans are only a couple of pieces away from taking it all the way, and there are some Arizona State Sun Devils who could help.

