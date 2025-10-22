Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Houston Texans
It was only a few years ago that things seemed dire for the Texans. However, their front office and coaching staff have done a good job turning things around. They are close to taking things over the top and winning a Super Bowl, so who are some Sun Devils who could help?
Offense
Offensive Line
Ask any Houston Texans what their biggest need is, and they were pretty much all agree that it is the offensive line. This was true, but especially more so after the Texans traded tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders this past offseason, a move that left fans puzzled.
In terms of the offensive line men on the team, they have had a bumpy season, and rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery has had a tough going. Now, Ersery could get better with time, so who are some young tackles that Houston could pair up with him?
Josh Atkins
Atkins has had a good year so far for ASU. He is at times looked shaky, but he was really good last year and does have good technique and traits. So, with NFL coaching, there is a chance that Atkins could be a franchise tackle for Houston Quarterback, CJ Stroud.
Due to Atkins having a somewhat down year compared to last year, he could be a very nice late round pick for Houston. He could be a good building block for the franchise.
Kyle Scott
Scott could also be a very nice fit for the Texans. The Texans' OC is Nick Caley, former passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Being from the Rams and thus the Sean McVay tree, Caley runs a lot of play action, which Scott would fit very well.
Tight End
The current Texans tight end is Dalton Schultz, a former Dallas Cowboy. When he was a Cowboy, Schultz provided reliability for Dak Prescott and he has done the same with Schultz.
However, Schultz is almost 30, when the age of regression starts to hit. Even if regression does not hit, Chamon Metayer would be a great fit. Metayer is good after the run and would be a nice fit for the Texans' offense.
The rest of the offense is pretty much set, CJ Stroud is the franchise QB and has a great receiving core with Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel. Plus, rookie running back Woody Marks has looked promising for Houston.
Defense
Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryan has done a great job with the defense, so there are not a ton of needs. One such position could be defensive tackle. ASU's Jacob Rich Kongaika could be a good fit. Kongaika is a great physical player with good play strength, a tool that Coach Ryans could tap into to make him a great defensive tackle.
Overall, the Texans are only a couple of pieces away from taking it all the way, and there are some Arizona State Sun Devils who could help.
