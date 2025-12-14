Top NFL Destinations for ASU Safety Xavion Alford

Sun Devil Safety Xavion Alford will leave a lasting impact at ASU; however, it is time to look to the future, as Alford has declared for the NFL Draft. Alford had an amazing time at ASU and has the skills to translate very well to the NFL. So, what teams would Alford be the best fit for?

Houston Texans

The first team on this list is arguably the team that has had the best defense this year in the NFL. The Houston Texans' defense under third-year Head Coach DeMeco Ryans has been an absolute elite unit this year. From holding the energetic Los Angeles Rams offense to only 14 points, or to just allowing 10 points to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans' defense has been really great.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans coaches against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The defense is loaded with playmakers such as likes the of Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, and Derek Stigney Jr. However, Houston's safety position could get upgraded, so Xavion Alford could be a very nice fit in Texan red and blue. Alford's great reaction time that he showed in Brian Ward's defense at ASU would translate perfectly to DeMeco Ryans's defense.

Minnesota Vikings

Like the Texans, the Vikings have a lot of very good players on the defense. However, also like Houston, the Vikings could need an upgrade at the safety position. Harrison Smith has been a Minnesota legend, as he was drafted by the Vikings in 2012. Smith has had a storied career with a lot of highlight moments; however, he is 36. Even if Smith were to play another season, Alford could learn from Smith.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) intercepts a pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have had a great history of having amazing defenses, such as the Steel Curtain Defense in the 1970s or the great Steelers defense in the 2000s. As of late, their defense has regressed a bit, but they have still been a pretty solid unit. So, adding Xavion Alford with his great instincts and leadership would be a great way to keep the Steelers' defense historically elite.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham speaks with Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have quietly been building up one of the better secondaries as of late. This includes players such as cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has had a superstar year, as well as safety and former Las Vegas Raider, Tre'von Moehrig, who has contributed this season as well. Drafting Alford would help solidify a potentially elite secondary.

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' dynasty has primarily been known for their explosive offense. However, their defense under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been a very nice and clutch unit over the past couple of seasons. From the likes of Defensive Tackle Chris Jones or Cornerback Trent McDuffie, this defense has been an impressive unit over the past couple of seasons.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The safety position could be better, though, for KC, and Xavion Alford would be an amazing fit for the Chiefs' defense. Spagnuolo's defense likes to put the pressure on opposing Quarterbacks, whether it be by blitzing or having confusing coverages. Alford would be a great fit for that type of defense, one that likes to mix things up due to his flexibility.

Overall, Alford's skills would translate perfectly to the NFL and it will be exciting what NFL's defense he could boost.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on great fits for Xavion Alford in the NFL. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Draft story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.