Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Los Angeles Rams
The lights have not been too bright for the Rams in Los Angeles, as the team has seen a ton of success as of late. The team has been to two Super Bowls, winning a Lombardi against the Cincinnati Bengals, traded for Hall of Famers, and has had a lot of memorable moments. So, who are some Arizona State Sun Devils who could help the Rams continue their successful era of football in LA?
Offense
Current Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a great year so far; however, he is 37 years old, so retirement is looming. Current ASU Quarterback, Sam Leavitt, would be a really nice fit for the Rams offense. The Rams offense under Sean McVay runs play action a lot, which would fit Leavitt's skill sets super well.
As seen so far this season, especially in ASU's Week 3 win against the Bobcats, Leavitt is extremely mobile. Not only does he get to his top speed really quickly, but he has good vision while running as well. In play action, when the quarterback boots out or moves out of the pocket, they can often take off and run.
Besides the mobile legs, Leavitt has a great arm. He has a really quick release, which would work well to hit crossing routes to Ram receiver Puka Nacua. At times, Leavitt is inaccurate and can miss some throws, but in a play-action offense, it is easier for the QB to throw in rhythm. If the Rams are looking for a franchise QB, Leavitt can be that guy.
Continuing with the offense, Jordyn Tyson would be a great fit for the Rams. The Rams have two first-round draft picks, one via the Falcons when Atlanta traded up this past draft. So, there is a chance that the Rams could take both Leavitt and Tyson with their first-round picks.
Tyson, in and of himself, is an amazing player, but teaming him up with Leavitt and being able to recreate that chemistry with Leavitt would produce magic in Los Angeles. A receiving duo of Nacua and Tyson would be amazing, too. Both receivers have a lot of talent in running after the catch.
Besides Tyson, the Rams could also use a guard, and Sun Devil Kyle Scott would fit very nicely into LA. Scott is a great run blocker and has good movement in space. Scott would fit McVay's offense and could be a good pick for LA.
Defense
Over the years, through the draft and free agency, the Rams have built one of the NFL's better defensive units, so not a ton of needs here. They have one of the better front sevens that includes the likes of
- Reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jared Verse
- Second year pass rusher Edge Rusher, Braden Fiske
- Linebacker Nate Landam, who forced a fumble in Week 1 to help the Rams beat the Houston Texans.
So that leaves the secondary and specifically, the cornerback. Ever since current Pittsburgh Steeler Jalen Ramsey left LA, they have been trying to find that true number one franchise corner. ASU's Keith Abney II would be a really fun fit for this team. Abney II has the energy that fits Los Angeles and he would be a great fit for a Rams defense that likes their corners to be physical and big playmakers.
In conclusion, there are some Sun Devils who could help the Rams continue the large amount of success they have had as of recent.
