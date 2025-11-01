Sun Devils Fans Rejoice Over Iowa State Victory
The Arizona State Sun Devils enter Week 10 facing a tough test. They are on the road facing the Iowa State Cyclones, the team they beat to win the Big 12 last year. The Sun Devils enter this rematch without their starting Quarterback Sam Leavitt and Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson. This was a big test for Kenny Dillingham's program, so how did they do and what did fans think?
First Quarter
ASU Got Fortunate
After ASU punted, Iowa State was driving down the field and it looked like they werer going to add some points to the board. However, Iowa State had to settle for a field goal, which they misssed. This was a big break for ASU.
Early Offensive Struggles
One of the themes that started out early with fans on social medai was the frustration surronding the anemic offense from ASU. Halfway through the first, Sims was 2 out of 4 passing for 10 yards and ASU was also struggling to run the ball early as Raleek Brown had only 5 yards on 2 carries.
Special Team Issues
Another issue that fans were talking about early was once again, the special teams were struggling. They were not good against Houston last week and they were having issues early again this game and the fans were noticing it.
ASU in the Red Zone
It looked like ASU took the lead as Jeff Sims took the ball into the endzone with a QB run. However, the play was called back as holding wad called on tackle Max Iheanachor, a call that many, including Kenny Dillingham very much disagrred with. ASU ended up settling for a Jesus Gomez field goal.
Second Quarter
First touchdown of the game
The first game was scored when Iowa State Quarterback Roccho Becht took the ball into the endzone for a rushing touchdown. It was a run heavy drive for the Cyclones, including a 11 yard run by Cyclone back Abu Sama III. Another reason the Cyclones get into scoring position was a penalty a called on ASU Defensive Back, Keith Abney II, a call that many wondered if it was the right penatly at all.
ASU Answers back
ASU tied the game up as Sims ran into the endzone for a touchdown, capping a really nice drive by Offensive Coordinator, Marcus Arroyo's unit. The scoring drive included great passes by Sims to Malik McClain and Jalen Moss.
Another Touchdown
With the gam being tied, ASU extended the lead after Sims threw a touchdown pass to tight end Chamon Metayer. It was a great drive filled with good plays including a very nice Sims run.
Crucial Turnover
ASU had the ball up 17-10 and were looking to extend their lead, however Sims fumbled the bsall and Iowa State recovered the ball at the ASU 19, great field position by the Cylcones. With the great field position, Iowa State QB, Rocco Becht found tight end Benjamin Brahmer in the endzone for the Cyclones second touchdown of the game.
Third Quarter
Big play touchdown
It was punts early in the third quater for both teams, however that changed when Jiff Sims had an amazing QB run. It was an 88 yard TD run for Sims, a very exciting play.
Iowa State Scores
Iowa State was driving down the field, but ASU's defense stepped up and only forced a field goal.
Fourth Quarter
Scary Injury
The game came to a halt as Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer had a very scary injury. It was a very sad and scary moment in the game. The stadium went super quite during this time. Brahmer was carted off but gave a thumbs up, which is a good sign. Best wishes to Brahmer.
Takeaway
Play resumed, and on the next play, Becht threw an interception to ASU linebacker Jordan Crook. Crook made a great play and read on the play. It was a big turning point for ASU.
Another Takeaway
Another takeaway occurred, this time it was a fumble by Jeff Sims. This was a distraught momeny by fans, as ASU turned it over in the redzone
ASU Punt
ASU had the ball up 24-19 with under 2 minutes left. ASU ran the ball and then punted. Some pointed out that ASU played it to safe and conversative.
Victory
ASU's defense held late as they stopped Iowa State on downs and kneeled down the ball in victory formation.
Overall, this was a good win by ASU that showed grit and fight and that there season is not done.
