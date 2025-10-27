All Sun Devils

Three ASU Players Who Impressed Even in Defeat to Houston

The Arizona State Sun Devils have some players who should be recognized in the program's Week 9 game

Tanner Cappellini

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham speaks to the media during a news conference at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 20, 2025.
Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham speaks to the media during a news conference at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 20, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ASU's 24-16 loss to the Houston Cougars had a lot of negative elements; however, there are some players who did a really nice job and should get their credit and flowers.

Malik McClain

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and wide receiver Malik McClain (12) react after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With superstar receiver Jorydn Tyson out for this game, the rest of the receiving core needed to step up, and McClain did exactly that. In this game, McClain had 159 receiving yards on 7 catches. McClain had a more of quieter season before this, so it is very promising that he had a really good game.

Hopefully, for ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo, this can be a sign of things to come in the coming weeks, and that when Tyson does return, Tyson and McClain can be one of the best receiving duos in college.

Arizona State Wide Receiver Malik McClain
Arizona State wide receiver Malik McClain (12) catches a pass in warm ups during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cameron Harpole

Harpole continues to be one of ASU's more consistent players on the offensive side of the ball. Looking at the numbers, catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, it might not seem like much, but Harpole just continues to make the right plays at the right time.

The touchdown that Harpole had was a really nice route. Harpole is a tight end who is strong and has great hands, but his route running is also very impressive.

Arizona State Sun Devils Tight End Cameron Harpole
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Cameron Harpole (9) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the home stretch of ASU coming up, it will be interesting to see if Arroyo uses more of Harpole in the passing game. ASU's other tight end, Chamon Metayer, also had a very nice game, so it will be interesting to see if Harpole is used more with Metayer in some two-tight-end sets.

Arizona State Sun Devils Tight End Chamon Metayer and Texas Tech Red Raiders Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against diving Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Elijah O' Neal

O'Neal somewhat profiles to Harpole, except on the defensive side of the ball, where O'Neal, an edge rusher, is not used all the time, but when he is, he is very effective. O'Neal had a very solid outing against the Cougars. In this game, he had four total tackles. O'Neal has shown himself to be an athletic player who can be a headache in the backfield.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman Elijah O'Neal
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (15) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ASU's defense played very well against Houston's running backs, as Head Coach Kenny Dillingham mentioned, and O'Neal is a big part of that for sure. It will be intriguing to see how he is used in the future for Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward's defense.

Overall, there are players who stepped up for ASU and it is a big credit to the depth of the team.

