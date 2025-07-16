LeBron James, Cavaliers Buzz Takes Hit After Latest Lakers News
The hopes of LeBron James having a reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be getting bleaker and bleaker by the day.
While a trade revolving around LeBron and any potential interested suitor seemed to have more traction a couple of weeks ago, based on the latest report from Dan Woike and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, such a deal might not be in play for any team right now, as signs point towards both James attending Lakers training camp ahead of next season, with "no indication" that he would request a buyout or trade.
"Amid the constant speculation recently about his future, both the Lakers and people close to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer expect that he will be with the organization for training camp once the season begins this fall, league sources told The Athletic," they wrote. "Those same sources said the Lakers have received no indication from James or his representatives that he would request a trade or ask to be bought out of the final year of his contract, which will be his eighth season with the Lakers, the longest consecutive stretch spent with one organization in his career."
The idea of LeBron finding his way back to Cleveland for a third stint was set ablaze following his decision to accept his player option, along with an eye-catching statement released by himself and Rich Paul that had many wondering whether or not James was aspiring for a trade behind closed doors.
However, after a few weeks of speculation, the talk of James being involved in any offseason trade is seemingly dying down. He showed up to the Lakers' summer league game this past weekend in good spirits, looks pretty certain to be in the building for training camp this fall, and with that, it makes the concept of any trade or buyout with the Cavaliers being on the receiving end tough to see transpiring.
Perhaps for LeBron, the conversation to leave Los Angeles could spark up again next offseason once he's a free agent with the ability to sign elsewhere, rather than sitting on a $52.6 million expiring deal like he is for this season. That might lead to the Cavaliers revisiting the idea later down the road, but as for the 2025-26 season, don't get your hopes too high on James having a homecoming to Cleveland.
