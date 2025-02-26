Where to watch Arizona State-BYU basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
The Arizona State men's basketball team played arguably its most complete game of the season on Sunday without its leading scorer.
Now the Sun Devils will have to try to do it again — without their best defensive player.
Five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance was outstanding in Arizona State's 66-54 road upset of Kansas State, racking up 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 26 minutes. But he injured his knee late in the game and won't be available for Wednesday night's home game vs. red-hot BYU.
Without Quaintance, Arizona State (13-14, 4-12) is down to six rotation players. Senior guard BJ Freeman, who was the team's leading scorer at 13.7 points per game, was kicked off the team over the weekend for an accumulation of conduct that was detrimental to the team.
Because the Sun Devils have played one of the toughest schedules in the country, they still have a fighting chance to get to the NCAA Tournament. But they have to win out, and that starts by finding a way to beat No. 25 BYU (19-8, 10-6).
The Sun Devils are in second-to-last place in the Big 12, but they're ranked No. 60 in the NCAA NET Rankings, ahead of projected NCAA Tournament teams Wake Forest and George Mason. ASU is just 3-9 in Quad 1 games — home games against teams in the top 30 of the NET, and road games against teams in the top 75 of the NET — but they could finish the regular season 7-9. And seven Quad 1 wins are typically more than enough to earn a March Madness berth.
BYU is ranked No. 28 in the NET and projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars have won four in a row and are coming off a thrilling 96-95 victory at Arizona where junior forward Richie Saunders drew a controversial foul with 3.2 seconds left to win the game. Saunders leads BYU in scoring at 15.5 points per game.
BYU is only favored by 4.5 points and ESPN's BPI gives them a 61.7% chance to beat ASU.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 home game vs. BYU on Wednesday night:
BYU at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: BYU at Arizona State in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 7:30 p.m. MST/8:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, February 26
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 38.3% chance to win
Our Prediction: BYU 79, Arizona State 71
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 391 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 143 (BYU broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)