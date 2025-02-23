Where to watch Arizona State-Kansas State basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
Riding a six-game losing streak, the Arizona State men's basketball team is in danger of falling into last place in the Big 12.
Entering Sunday's matchup vs. Kansas State, the Sun Devils (12-14, 3-12) are in 15th place in the 16-team conference, just 1.5 games ahead of Colorado (11-16, 2-14). The cellar-dwelling Buffaloes have won two of their last three games, including a stunning 76-74 upset of Baylor on Saturday.
Despite their record, Arizona State is ranked No. 65 in the NCAA NET Rankings because they've played one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Sun Devils have played 13 Quad 1 games, but are just 3-10 in those matchups.
Sunday's game will be another Quad 1 opportunity for the Sun Devils. Kansas State (13-13, 7-8) comes into the game ranked No. 75 in the NET. The Wildcats had won six in a row before dropping their last two road games to BYU and Utah.
Bobby Hurley's team should be healthy, with 17-year-old freshman Jayden Quaintance having several days to recover from the 13 minutes he played against Houston on Tuesday. It was his first game back after injuring his foot on Feb. 9.
Kansas State is favored by 5.5 points and ESPN's BPI prediction gives the Wildcats a 65.6% chance to beat TCU.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 road game at Kansas State on Sunday:
Arizona State at Kansas State State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State at Kansas State in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 2 p.m. MST/3 p.m. CT | Sunday, February 23
Where: Bramlage Coliseum | Manhattan, Kansas
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 34.4% chance to win
Our Prediction: Kansas State 72, Arizona State 68
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 381 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 382 (Kansas State broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)