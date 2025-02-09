Where to watch Arizona State-Oklahoma State on Super Bowl Sunday: TV channel, live stream, predictions
The Arizona State men's basketball program is in a free fall.
The Sun Devils have lost seven of their last nine games, are 3-8 in the Big 12 and are stockpiling technical fouls and ejections. Senior guards BJ Freeman and Adam Miller have been ejected the past two games for getting into altercations with opposing players.
Arizona State (12-10, 3-8) has to beat Oklahoma State (11-11, 3-8) on Super Bowl Sunday to stay out of Big 12 purgatory. A loss would leave ASU all alone in second-to-last place, ahead of only winless Colorado (0-12).
If the Sun Devils can beat the Cowboys, they still have a chance to right the ship. They still have at least four Quadrant 1 games on the schedule, plus the Big 12 tournament. If they can get hot — really hot — an NCAA tournament berth is still on the table.
Arizona State enters Saturday's game ranked No. 59 in the NET with a 3-8 record in Quad 1 games. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.
The committee places significant weight on Quad 1 victories. ASU still has two matchups with No. 10 Texas Tech on its schedule, plus No. 7 Arizona and No. 3 Houston. A Quad 1 victory is a home win against a top 30 team in the NET, or a road win against a top 50 team in the NET.
Oklahoma State is favored by 1.5 points, but ESPN's FPI prediction gives the Sun Devils a 56.8% chance of beating the Cowboys.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 road game at Oklahoma State on Sunday.
Arizona State at Oklahoma State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State at Oklahoma State in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 12 p.m. MST | Sunday, February 9
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, Oklahoma
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 56.8% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona State 67, Oklahoma State 65
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 384 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 385 (Oklahoma State broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)