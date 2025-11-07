Why the Buffalo Bills Could Be Perfect Landing Spot For These Sun Devils
In recent years, the Buffalo Bills have become one of the more winning franchises in the NFL. The turn around that the team has had with it's culture and atmostphere has been amazing. The Bills success they have had is amazing, and one way they have been able to continue it is by drafting well. So, who are some Arizona State Sun Devils that could help the Bills in the future.
Defense
The Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott is a defensive minded head coach, so it makes sense to start with the defense for the Bills. McDermott has built a pretty good defense while being Buffalo's Head Coach, but there are some positions that the Bills could look to draft.
Cornerback
If the Bills could find a way to somehow get ASU Cornerback Keith Abney II whether that be Abney II falling in the draft or the Bills trading up for the ASU Star corner, it would be an amazing move for the franchise. Abney II is a very physical corner that is super quick in both movement speed and reacting time. Skillsets that would be important for the Bills when they face great Quarterbacks with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs's Patrick Mahomes or the Baltimore Ravens's Lamar Jackson.
Safety
Safety is also another position of need for Buffalo and ASU's Adrian "Boogie" Wilson would be a player who fits McDermott's defense with his speed and range. Wilson has had a great season filling in for an injured Xavion Alford and has shown that he has tremendous potential at the NFL level with how smart he can play.
Edge Rusher
Going to the front seven, the Bills could use an edge rusher to either play opposite of Greg Rousseau or sit and learn behind veteran edge rusher, Joey Bosa. Clayton Smith has the tools to be a superstar in the league and the Bills coaching staff could be the ones to help him figure it out.
Defensive Tackle
C.J. Fite would both be great Bill. He has the great locker room presence that McDermott would appreciate. FIte is great in run defense and in a division that has De'Von Achane with the Miami Dolphins and Breece Hall with the New York Jets, Fite's run defense would be appreciated with the Bills next to Ed Oliver.
Offense
The Bills have one of the better offenses in the NFL with Superstar Quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has a good group of receivers and a great runningback in James Cook to work with. There is a case that the Bills trade up for receiver Jordyn Tyson, but besides that, receiver and running back are positions that are set.
Guard
One position that the Bills could look to aquire, is guard to help protect Josh Allen. Current Bills Guard, David Edwards is solid but ASU's Kyle Scott is a guard that could offer higher-upside. Scott is great with horizontal movement.
Since the Bills like to run the ball a lot with running back James Cook and Quarterback Josh Allen, drafting a guard can help the team reach their high upside offense on the ground.
In conclusion, the Bills can help continue their winning seasons by adding some impactful Arizona State Sun Devils.
