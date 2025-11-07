All Sun Devils

Why the Buffalo Bills Could Be Perfect Landing Spot For These Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils could have some players who could be playing in The Queen City next year.

Tanner Cappellini

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; The Buffalo Bills logo at midfield at a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; The Buffalo Bills logo at midfield at a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In recent years, the Buffalo Bills have become one of the more winning franchises in the NFL. The turn around that the team has had with it's culture and atmostphere has been amazing. The Bills success they have had is amazing, and one way they have been able to continue it is by drafting well. So, who are some Arizona State Sun Devils that could help the Bills in the future.

Defense

The Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott is a defensive minded head coach, so it makes sense to start with the defense for the Bills. McDermott has built a pretty good defense while being Buffalo's Head Coach, but there are some positions that the Bills could look to draft.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addresses the media at Halas Hall
Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addresses the media at Halas Hall before joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cornerback

If the Bills could find a way to somehow get ASU Cornerback Keith Abney II whether that be Abney II falling in the draft or the Bills trading up for the ASU Star corner, it would be an amazing move for the franchise. Abney II is a very physical corner that is super quick in both movement speed and reacting time. Skillsets that would be important for the Bills when they face great Quarterbacks with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs's Patrick Mahomes or the Baltimore Ravens's Lamar Jackson.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Keith Abney II
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Safety

Safety is also another position of need for Buffalo and ASU's Adrian "Boogie" Wilson would be a player who fits McDermott's defense with his speed and range. Wilson has had a great season filling in for an injured Xavion Alford and has shown that he has tremendous potential at the NFL level with how smart he can play.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Quarterback Will Hammond and Arizona State Sun Devils Safety Adrian Wilson
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) is upended by Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Edge Rusher

Going to the front seven, the Bills could use an edge rusher to either play opposite of Greg Rousseau or sit and learn behind veteran edge rusher, Joey Bosa. Clayton Smith has the tools to be a superstar in the league and the Bills coaching staff could be the ones to help him figure it out.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman Clayton Smith
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle

C.J. Fite would both be great Bill. He has the great locker room presence that McDermott would appreciate. FIte is great in run defense and in a division that has De'Von Achane with the Miami Dolphins and Breece Hall with the New York Jets, Fite's run defense would be appreciated with the Bills next to Ed Oliver.

Buffalo Bills Defensive Tackle Ed Oliver
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a sack in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Offense

The Bills have one of the better offenses in the NFL with Superstar Quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has a good group of receivers and a great runningback in James Cook to work with. There is a case that the Bills trade up for receiver Jordyn Tyson, but besides that, receiver and running back are positions that are set.

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to the offensive line during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guard

One position that the Bills could look to aquire, is guard to help protect Josh Allen. Current Bills Guard, David Edwards is solid but ASU's Kyle Scott is a guard that could offer higher-upside. Scott is great with horizontal movement.

Arizona State Sun Devils Offensive Lineman Kyle Scott
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Kyle Scott (77) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since the Bills like to run the ball a lot with running back James Cook and Quarterback Josh Allen, drafting a guard can help the team reach their high upside offense on the ground.

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen leaps to the end zone
Bills Josh Allen leaps to the end zone in a nine-yard touchdown run after getting the ball passed back to him from Amari Cooper during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee / Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In conclusion, the Bills can help continue their winning seasons by adding some impactful Arizona State Sun Devils.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils could be a great fit for the Buffalo Bills. 

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Draft story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.