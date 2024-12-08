AP Top 25 Poll: Arizona State makes big leap in final college football rankings
Afer starting the 2024 college football season unranked and picked to win fewer than five games, the Arizona State Sun Devils officially ended it as a top 10 team.
In the final AP Top 25 Poll of the season, released Sunday morning, the Sun Devils (11-2) moved up five spots to No. 10 after their resounding 45-19 victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 football championship game. It's the highest ranking for Arizona State since 2014.
The Big 12 finished with four teams in the final rankings: No. 10 Arizona State, No. 17 BYU, No. 18 Iowa State and No. 20 Colorado.
The SEC finished with six ranked teams, the most of any conference. And they have a chance to get four team into the College Football Playoff Rankings, which will be revealed later Sunday.
Oregon (13-0) finished as the top team in the country after beating Penn State 35-27 in the Big Ten championship game. Georgia (11-2) jumped up to No. 2 after defeating Texas 22-18 in the SEC title game.
Here's the final AP Top 25 poll of the 2024 college football season.
College Football AP Top 25 Poll
Dec. 8, 2024
- Oregon (62)
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Arizona State
- Alabama
- SMU
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Miami (Florida)
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Iowa State
- Army
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Memphis
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Kansas State 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Ohio 2, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Louisiana 1.