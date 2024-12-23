Arizona State lands SEC tight end in transfer portal
The Arizona State football is all in on setting up redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt for success, adding new weapons to his arsenal during the winter transfer portal window.
Leavitt is getting Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, redshirt sophomore Jordyn Tyson, and redshirt junior tight end Chamon Matayer back next season, but will need more than just them to fill in the gaps. ASU is losing one of the best players in the country in senior Cam Skattebo. Leavitt will also lose graduating receivers, senior Xavier Guillory and graduate student Melquan Stovall, whose roles have grown significantly in the last two games of the season and will have to remain that way with Tyson out of the playoffs due to injury.
Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham has already brought home the cavalry. ASU has gained six commitments from the transfer portal so far. The Sun Devils landed a potential replacement for Skattebo in former Army sophomore running back Kaye Udoh, who committed to Arizona State Saturday. One day later, Dillingham made another addition to his offense from the SEC.
Former Kentucky sophomore tight end Khamari Anderson committed to Arizona State on Sunday.
Anderson becomes the fourth offensive skill player ASU has grabbed out of the portal this cycle, following behind Udoh and wide receivers, redshirt freshman Noble Johnson from Clemson and redshirt sophomore Jalen Moss out of Fresno State. They are all considered three-star transfer portal prospects.
The sophomore is a replacement for redshirt junior tight end Markeston Douglas, who transferred back to Florida State after leaving the Seminoles for ASU for just one season.
Anderson appeared in 22 games for Kentucky in two seasons. He caught five passes for 29 yards this year. He he caught one pass for 11 yards as a freshman. Anderson signed to the Wildcats as a four-star recruit out the Class of 2023. He was considered the No. 2 high school prospect in Michigan by 247sports.