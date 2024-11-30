Arizona State's Heisman Trophy candidate having huge game vs. rival
If you want to win games, you need to get the ball in your best player’s hands. Arizona State is making sure that senior running Cam Skattebo is getting his touches with three first-half touchdowns against rival Arizona.
Skattebo punched in the first two touchdowns of the game off of direct snaps to give the No. 16 Sun Devils (9-2,6-2) a 14-0 lead over the Wildcats (4-7,2-6) midway through the first quarter. While many teams use their best players in different ways, there is a different level of confidence when the Sun Devils line their superstar in the "WildSkatt."
His first touchdown capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive. After pounding down the field, the senior running back slipped through the line of scrimmage to punch in an easy two-yard run. He finished the drive with 34 yards on 5 carries, breaking off an 18-yard run for the longest run of the drive.
The second "WildSkatt" touchdown came with a little more struggle, but showed off the same results. Showing off his “rugged, tough” mentality former Alabama Football head coach Nick Saban boasted about on ESPN College Gameday Saturday morning, Skattebo met a gang of tacklers after crossing the line of scrimmage, and dragged them with him into the end zone for a four-yard score.
His second trip in the end zone was set up by a 59-yard catch-and-run by redshirt sophomore Jordyn Tyson that was followed by a seven-yard scamper by Skattebo — his only other carry on the drive. He finished the first quarter with 8 carries for 77 yards.
Skattebo added a third touchdown on a 3-yard run midway through the second quarter. With 3:55 left in the first half he had already racked up 121 yards from scrimmage (113 rushing, 8 receiving).
Skattebo is coming off a season-high, three-touchdown performance in ASU’s upset over then-No. 14 BYU (9-2,6-2). He came into the game with 1,221 yards rushing, 460 yards receiving and 16 total touchdowns.