Cam Skattebo finishes in Top 5 of Heisman Trophy voting
Arizona State's star running back didn't get invited to New York for the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony, but he did finish in the top five of the Heisman voting.
After two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter won the Heisman on Saturday, the final voting results were released. And Cam Skattebo was close to earning a spot among the four finalists.
Hunter finished with 552 first-place votes and 2,231 total points, narrowly beating runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who finished with 309 first-place votes and 2,017 total points.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished third with 24 first-place votes and 516 points, and Miami QB Cam was was fifth with 6 first-place votes and 229 points.
Skattebo came in fifth with 3 first-place votes and 170 total points. It's the highest finish for an Arizona State player since Jake Plummer finished third in the 1996 Heisman voting. No Arizona State player has ever won the Heisman.
Skattebo has had a huge senior season, racking up 1,568 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns on 263 carries. He has also caught 37 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. Heled ASU to a Big 12 Championship victory over Iowa State with 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and scored a receiving touchdown as well. He was an honorable mention selection for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, was named an All-American by CBS Sports and finished third in the AP's Player of the Year voting.
Skattebo will lead Arizona State (11-2) into the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Jan. 1 vs. the winner of Texas vs. Clemson.