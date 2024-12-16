Cam Skattebo, Jordyn Tyson named AP All-Americans
As the College Football Playoff nears, Arizona State football players continue to get recognized with high honors, showing why they are one of the top seeds.
Sun Devils senior running back Cam Skattebo and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson were named to the AP All-America team on Monday.
Skattebo was a First Team selection, sharing the two running back spots with unanimous selection and Heisman Trophy finalist, Boise State junior Ashton Jeanty.
Skattebo just missed out on a trip to New York last week after being revealed as the first man out of the Heisman race. Alongside Jeanty, he joined this year's Heisman winner, Colorado junior cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, and Heisman finalists, Oregon redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami redshirt senior quarterback Cam Ward, as AP selections.
Hunter was rightfully placed on multiple teams, being named First Team all-purpose and cornerback, while earning a spot on Second Team as a wide receiver. Ward claimed the lone First Team quarterback spot. Gabriel was a Third Team selection, being bested by Colorado senior quarterback Shedeur Sanders for Second Team honors.
Skattebo made his way to the top of the All-American list with 1,568 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry from his 263 attempts. He was the most versatile back in the country, adding an additional 506 yards and three touchdowns off of 37 receptions. He was named honorable mention for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, which was given to Sanders.
Tyson was named a Third Team wide receiver, breaking out as redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt's favorite target.
Tyson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Colorado to ASU in the offseason. Tyson hauled in 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns before his year came to a devastating end, suffering an undisclosed shoulder injury in the Sun Devils 49-7 romp over Arizona on Nov. 30.
Skattebo and Tyson are the first Sun Devils to make All-American teams since current San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in 2019. They joined Colorado's duo of Hunter and Sanders as the only Big 12 players named to the team.
Hunter and Sanders have bragging rights over ASU's pair of All-Americans with more and higher individual honors. But it stops there.
Colorado can boast its individual achievements for its soon-to-be first round NFL Draft picks in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 and then head back to Boulder to watch their Big 12 counterparts play in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
The Buffs will say goodbye to both of their All-American selections after their bowl game. The Sun Devils have the opportunity to extend their time with Skattebo if they can make a run through the CFP, and have a chance to run it back with Tyson when he returns next season.