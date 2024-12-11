College Football Playoff betting odds: Arizona State underdogs once again
At this point, the Arizona State Sun Devils are used to being overlooked.
Projected to win less than 5 games this season by the oddsmakers, Kenny Dillingham's players have played with a chip on their shoulders all season. They have been underdogs in almost every game — and they defied the odds on their way to an improbable Big 12 football championship.
On Monday, the Sun Devils were snubbed again as senior running back Cam Skattebo was not voted as one of the Heisman Trophy finalists — despite finishing second in the nation in all-purpose yards with 2,074 on a team that went 11-2.
"Everybody's going to tell them how good they are this week when they go home and all that stuff, and hopefully they can get that flushed out of their mind when we come back Sunday and realize that we're still probably the worst team in this playoff according to what everybody believes," Dillingham said on Monday. "So we still have a chip on our shoulder."
Dillingham was right. The betting odds have been released for the College Football Playoff, and Arizona State is not expected to fare well. Despite having a bye to the quarterfinals, the Sun Devils have +6,000 odds to win the national championship, the worst odds of the 12-team field, along with Boise State and Clemson.
No. 1 Oregon and No. 5 Texas are the betting favorites at +360. Arizona State will likely face Texas in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1. The Longhorns are 11.5-point favorites to beat Clemson in their first-round CFP matchup on Dec. 21.
Here are the updated matchups and betting odds for the 2024 College Football Playoff.
First Round CFP Games, Odds
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Friday, Dec. 20
No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, 6 p.m. MST
- Betting Odds: Notre Dame is favored by 7.5 points.
Saturday, Dec. 21
No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, 10 a.m. MST
- Betting Odds: Penn State is favored by 8.5 points.
No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, 2 p.m. MST
- Betting Odds: Texas is favored by 11.5 points.
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, 6 p.m. MST
- Betting Odds: Ohio State is favored by 7.5 points.
Quarterfinal CFP Games
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Fiesta Bowl: Penn State/SMU winner vs. No. 3 Boise State, 5:30 p.m. MST
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Peach Bowl: Clemson/Texas winner vs. No. 4 Arizona State, 11 a.m. MST
Rose Bowl: Tennessee/Ohio State winner vs. No. 1 Oregon, 3 p.m. MST
Sugar Bowl: Indiana/Notre Dame winner vs. No. 2 Georgia, 6:45 p.m. MST
College Football National Championship Odds
Texas +360
Oregon +360
Georgia +500
Ohio State +500
Penn State +550
Notre Dame +700
Tennessee +2500
SMU +4000
Indiana +4000
Clemson +6000
Boise State +6000
Arizona State +6000