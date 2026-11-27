Rudolph usually takes center stage after Thanksgiving, and that’s the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they host the Denver Broncos on Black Friday.

Mason Rudolph is taking over as the starter for Aaron Rodgers, who has been benched after a 6-4 start.

The Steelers lost their last two games, getting blown out in Cincinnati before a close loss in Philadelphia as 3.5-point favorites last week.

Meanwhile, it’s full steam ahead for Denver. The Broncos have won six straight games, including a 34-24 victory over Las Vegas last week.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 12 matchup with a final score prediction.

Broncos vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Broncos -3.5 (-113)

Steelers +3.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Broncos: -202

Steelers: +169

Total

36.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Line Movement: The line has moved a key point since the odds opened for this game, with the Broncos now at -3.5 after opening at -2.5. The total has also come down from 39.5 to 36.5.

Broncos vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Broncos vs. Steelers Prediction

It might be time to sell some Broncos stock and take the points with the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh has been far better on their home field this season, sporting a net yards per play of +0.9 at Acrisure Stadium and a -1 net yards per play when on the road.

The Broncos' offense is going to come back to haunt them at points this season. They rank 24th in success rate, and Bo Nix is now 23rd in the league in completion percentage over expected.

Their defense may also have some red flags. We all assumed that they were going to be elite again this season, and we chalked up their early-season issues to a tough schedule, but allowing a Fernando Mendoza-led Raiders team to put up a fight against them on Sunday was baffling. Denver has specifically struggled to stop the run, ranking 26th in opponent EPA per rush. That's especially noteworthy considering the Steelers rank first in rush EPA and sixth in rush success rate.

Give me the 2.5 points with the Steelers.

Pick: Steelers +2.5 (+100) via Caesars

MacMillan made his pick before the Rodgers news, but the veteran quarterback hasn’t been great in recent weeks. Still, I’m going to go the other way in this one.

The Broncos are hot and now have a game against a Steelers team in turmoil. Laying 3.5 points on the road against a team with a strong defense is scary, but that’s the way I would go.

Final Score Prediction: Broncos 20, Steelers 13

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