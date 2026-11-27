Thanksgiving Week in the NFL continues into Black Friday as a major matchup in the AFC playoff race takes place in Pittsburgh as Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix.

Yes, the Steelers benched Aaron Rodgers earlier this week, a shocking move for a team that is 6-4 and in the playoff picture in the AFC.

Denver has been on fire as of late, taking the top spot in the AFC West after Week 11 with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are in a battle to win the division this season, and both teams have their eyes on the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Oddsmakers have set Denver as a slight favorite on the road against a Steelers team that has seen its playoff chances diminish over the last two weeks.

Pittsburgh was in the mix to win the NFC North heading into Week 10, yet it was blown out on the road by the Cincinnati Bengals, and then followed that game up with a terrible performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing as favorites on the road.

So, Mike McCarthy's team needs to get back on track sooner rather than later, especially since the Cleveland Browns have now jumped them in the AFC playoff picture.

Both of these teams have struggled a bit on offense this season, although the Denver attack has come alive in recent weeks after a tough start.

This matchup should be tougher than last week against Las Vegas since the Steelers have a top-12 defense in EPA/Play. It'll need to lean on that with this offense struggling to get things going over the last two weeks.

The Broncos are in the top half of the league in EPA/Play on defense, but they’ve been far from perfect, ranking 14th in yards per play allowed and 12th in points allowed through 10 games.

With both teams vying for playoff position in the AFC, bettors have a lot of choices to make on Friday.

All week long, the SI Betting team has been making player prop predictions, game picks, anytime touchdown scorer selections and more to help bettors get the most of this matchup.

Before Sunday's action in the NFL begins, let's make the most of Friday's AFC showdown between the Broncos and Steelers.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Broncos vs. Steelers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers +3 (-115) vs. Denver Broncos – Iain MacMillan

Jaylen Warren OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

Jonah Coleman Anytime TD (-135) – Peter Dewey

Jaylen Waddle OVER 3.5 Receptions (-152) – Peter Dewey

Pittsburgh Steelers +3 (-115) vs. Denver Broncos – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s taking the points with the Steelers at home:

It might be time to sell some Broncos stock and take the points with the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh has been far better on their home field this season, sporting a net yards per play of +0.9 at Acrisure Stadium and a -1 net yards per play when on the road.

The Broncos' offense is going to come back to haunt them at points this season. They rank 24th in success rate, and Bo Nix is now 23rd in the league in completion percentage over expected.

Their defense may also have some red flags. We all assumed that they were going to be elite again this season, and we chalked up their early-season issues to a tough schedule, but allowing a Fernando Mendoza-led Raiders team to put up a fight against them on Sunday was baffling. Denver has specifically struggled to stop the run, ranking 26th in opponent EPA per rush. That's especially noteworthy considering the Steelers rank first in rush EPA and sixth in rush success rate.

Jaylen Warren OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

The Broncos are a top-12 pass defense in the 2026 season, but they’ve struggled against the run.

Denver is 29th in the league in EPA/Rush and has allowed 4.6 yards per carry (seventh-most in the NFL) in 2026.

Enter: Jaylen Warren.

The Steelers running back has been their best all-around weapon this season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry while racking up 747 rushing yards and 321 receiving yards. He’s cleared 58.5 rushing yards in five of his 10 games.

While Rico Dowdle is going to factor into the Steelers’ running back rotation, Warren has outsnapped him for most of the season and has been explosive when he’s received the requisite touches.

This is a perfect game for Pittsburgh to jump start its running game after back-to-back losses.

Jonah Coleman Anytime TD (-135) – Peter Dewey

There isn’t a better bet to find the end zone on Friday than Coleman.

The Broncos rookie has 41 carries and nine targets (eight catches) over his last two games, scoring four times in the process. Coleman has six rushing touchdowns this season, and he’s found the end zone in four of his six games.

With Dobbins suspended for this game and RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie both on injured reserve, the Broncos are going to ride Coleman as long as they can on Black Friday.

Pittsburgh does rank sixth in the league in EPA/Rush, but it allowed a rushing score to Saquon Barkley (17 carries, 75 yards) in Week 11. I don’t mind taking Coleman since he should have a massive workload in this matchup.

Jaylen Waddle OVER 3.5 Receptions (-152) – Peter Dewey

The 2026 season has been a bit of a disappointing one for Broncos wideout Jaylen Waddle, as he’s caught just 33 passes (on 58 targets) for 398 yards and two scores.

Overall, the Broncos’ passing offense has been one of the worst in the league, ranking 18th in EPA/Pass while Bo Nix is 41st out of 45 quarterbacks with at least 50 snaps this season in average depth of target.

Still, I don’t mind Waddle at this receptions number now that it’s all the way down to 3.5. The Steelers are beatable through the air (15th in EPA/Pass on defense), and Waddle had six targets in his return from a concussion in Week 11.

He’s still pulled in four or more balls in four games while receiving six or more targets in seven of his 10 appearances.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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