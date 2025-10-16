All Sun Devils

Opposing Offenses Should Be Beware of ASU's Boogeyman

The Arizona State Sun Devils have a defensive player who should strike fear into opponents.

Tanner Cappellini

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) reacts with defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona State Sun Devils have had a season filled with injuries, with one such player being safety Xavien Alford. Injuries flat out suck; however, all is not lost for ASU, as safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson has been really good in the absence of Alford. Wilson had good moments against NAU and Mississippi State, but his impact started being felt during the Baylor game.

Boogie's Past 3 Games

Baylor Bears

Against the Bears, Wilson forced a fumble as well as having 8 total tackles. The forced fumble came on the first drive of the third quarter for Baylor.

This was a huge momentum turner for ASU as the game was tied 10 and 10 and it allowed ASU to gain possession of the ball. It was a great head play by Wilson, along with great technique of being able to dislodge the ball.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

TCU Horned Frogs

Just like in the Baylor game, Wilson's huge impactful play came on the opening drive for the team in the second half as Wilson picked off TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover. This was arguably one of the best plays by an ASU defender so far this season for a couple of reasons.

TCU was up 17-14 at this moment and TCU's Josh Hoover was driving down the field, making great throws left and right. The interception came on 3rd and Goal, so if Wilson does not make the pick, there is a chance that TCU either gets a touchdown or a field goal on 4th and Goal if they went for it.

It looked like the ball was tipped from the TCU receiver, so Wilson made the heads-up play to catch the ball instead of it falling on the ground. An excellent heads-up play by him.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton (88) attempts to make a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and safety Adrian Wilson (6) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Additionally, Wilson also had 6 total tackles in the game. Even though the game gets remembered for its final-minute crazy antics, Wilson's interception was a game-changer.

Utah Utes

It was a tough outing in general for ASU against Utah's offense; however, Wilson had a good game. He had 7 total tackles, which was tied with linebacker Keyshaun Elliott for most by an ASU defensive player. Wilson also recorded a pass deflection.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Wilson against Texas Tech

So, how can Wilson continue his hot streak against a really good Texas Tech Red Raiders offense? One way that defensive coordinator Brian Ward can use Wilson is to move him around the field. What makes Texas Tech's offense so good is that they have multiple great playmakers.

Texas Tech's Behren Morton looks to pass against Kansas during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So instead of focusing one just one singular player, moving Wilson around like a chess piece could be very helpful to Ward's unit. ASU is a very fast unit, so Wilson's agility could be a key factor to help ASU win a huge Big 12 game.

