Opposing Offenses Should Be Beware of ASU's Boogeyman
The Arizona State Sun Devils have had a season filled with injuries, with one such player being safety Xavien Alford. Injuries flat out suck; however, all is not lost for ASU, as safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson has been really good in the absence of Alford. Wilson had good moments against NAU and Mississippi State, but his impact started being felt during the Baylor game.
Boogie's Past 3 Games
Baylor Bears
Against the Bears, Wilson forced a fumble as well as having 8 total tackles. The forced fumble came on the first drive of the third quarter for Baylor.
This was a huge momentum turner for ASU as the game was tied 10 and 10 and it allowed ASU to gain possession of the ball. It was a great head play by Wilson, along with great technique of being able to dislodge the ball.
TCU Horned Frogs
Just like in the Baylor game, Wilson's huge impactful play came on the opening drive for the team in the second half as Wilson picked off TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover. This was arguably one of the best plays by an ASU defender so far this season for a couple of reasons.
TCU was up 17-14 at this moment and TCU's Josh Hoover was driving down the field, making great throws left and right. The interception came on 3rd and Goal, so if Wilson does not make the pick, there is a chance that TCU either gets a touchdown or a field goal on 4th and Goal if they went for it.
It looked like the ball was tipped from the TCU receiver, so Wilson made the heads-up play to catch the ball instead of it falling on the ground. An excellent heads-up play by him.
Additionally, Wilson also had 6 total tackles in the game. Even though the game gets remembered for its final-minute crazy antics, Wilson's interception was a game-changer.
Utah Utes
It was a tough outing in general for ASU against Utah's offense; however, Wilson had a good game. He had 7 total tackles, which was tied with linebacker Keyshaun Elliott for most by an ASU defensive player. Wilson also recorded a pass deflection.
Wilson against Texas Tech
So, how can Wilson continue his hot streak against a really good Texas Tech Red Raiders offense? One way that defensive coordinator Brian Ward can use Wilson is to move him around the field. What makes Texas Tech's offense so good is that they have multiple great playmakers.
So instead of focusing one just one singular player, moving Wilson around like a chess piece could be very helpful to Ward's unit. ASU is a very fast unit, so Wilson's agility could be a key factor to help ASU win a huge Big 12 game.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on Adrian "Boogie" Wilson's season so far. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Week 8 story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.