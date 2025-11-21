How Sims Can Have a Big Day Against Colorado
Arizona State University Quarterback, Jeff Sims, is on a hot streak as of late. Sims is 2-1 as a starter for ASU, with two of those wins coming in the previous two games. This week, ASU is on the road facing the Colorado Buffaloes and Head Coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has his defense playing tough, but there are some ways that Sims can have a great game against Colorado.
Spread the Ball Around
The first key to success for Sims is to target multiple ASU pass catchers. The Colorado defense has struggled this season with covering multiple players on the field at once.
So, while it might be tempting to give Jordyn Tyson a lot of targets in his return after injury, Sims might have a more successful day if there are multiple players who catch the ball. Receivers Jalen Moss and Malik McClain could both have big games, as Moss has great speed and separation, and McClain has great toughness and strength.
Besides Tyson, Moss, and McClain, it could also be a huge game for Jaren Hamilton and Derek Eusebio. Both have shown ot be great downfield threats. Offensive Coordinator, Marcus Arroyo, could use multiple receiver packages this game, spreading out ASU's offense and thus, stretching Colorado's defense thin.
Tight ends Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole could also have effective games over the middle of the field.
Explosiveness over efficiency
A lot of the best quarterback performances that have happened against Colorado's defense this year have been more about fewer completions and a huge amount of passing yards rather than higher completion percentages.
For the past couple of games that Colorado has had their opposing quarterbacks have gone 17/28, 11/19, 10/22, and 18/33; however, each QB has thrown for over 200 passing yards. So, this could be a game where Sims has a lower completion percentage, but has a high amount of passing yards.
This could be a game where Sims has deep passes to set up ASU in the red zone, and then the team runs the ball more in Colorado's territory. Sims' deep ball has been hit and miss this year; however, it seemed to improve during the second half of the West Virginia game, so that should be a big plus going into this game against the Buffaloes.
Run Jeff, Run
One main weakness of Colorado's run defense against rushing quarterbacks this season is. So, Sims should be able to have a great game on the ground. If a rushing lane presents itself and there are no passing lanes open, Sims should have success running the ball on the ground. Running the ball well should also help with ball control, which would be another key for victory for ASU on the road against Colorado.
Overall, this should be another strong game in Sims' catalog that should not only boost his future NFL stock, but ASU's season as well. Sims has been great so far for ASU, so it should be thrilling to see him continue.
