DeVonta Smith Believes Eagles Are 'In A Good Spot'

PHILADELPHIA - Despite the Eagles bouncing back from a 2023 collapse to become Super Bowl LIX champions, the scars from the former seem to be more prevalent than the confidence of the latter for many in the team’s fanbase.

Inside the NovaCare Complex, however, a rare three-game skid hasn’t induced any kind of panic.

“I feel like we’re alright. We’re in a good spot,” wide receiver DeVonta Smith said after practice on Friday. “We just have to go out there and continue to play our brand of football."

Part of that is tied to the NFC East and the Eagles’ favorable schedule down the stretch, which starts Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders in what figures to be another home game marred by cold temperatures and game-changing winds.

Time To Get It Right

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Philadelphia enters Week 15 at 8-5 with a magic number of three to clinch the NFC East. That means any combination of three Eagles wins and Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) losses over the final four weeks will clinch the division crown for the Eagles and make them the first repeat NFC East kingpins since the Andy Reid Eagles ran off four straight from 2001 to 2004.

Like many on the outside, Smith pointed to the Eagles’ ability to move the football in a Monday night loss against the Los Angeles Chargers as a positive development. The Philadelphia offense piled up more than 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards for the first time this season in Game No. 13.

“When we’re not shooting ourselves in the foot, we operate pretty well,” the star receiver assessed.

Smith also defended the anomaly of Jalen Hurts turning over the football five times against the Chargers.

“Everybody is gonna have a game where they're down,” Smith surmised. “You tell me somebody that you know that don't have games like that."

Despite the Eagles’ recent troubles, the fact that both the two-win Raiders are on the schedule and the three-win Commanders are on it twice over the final month of the regular season could mitigate a potential troublesome visit to Buffalo in Week 17.

It's conceivable that the Eagles should be able to clinch the division and a fifth consecutive postseason berth with no help from anyone else down the stretch.

"This is the NFL,” Smith said. “This is the highest of the high. I mean, everybody else get paid just like we get paid. Everybody else do film study like we do film study. Who said it's gonna be easy?”

