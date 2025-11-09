How One Linebacker Became the Heart of ASU’s Defense
Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward has had some great players, such as cornerback Keith Abney II, defensive tackle C.J. Fite, and edge rusher Clayton Smith. However, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has been a star and a focal point for ASU's great defense this season.
Elliott's Super Stats
Elliott is the definition of a do-it-all linebacker as he has 40 solo tackles and 77 combined tackles, both of which lead ASU's defense. Elliott also has four sacks and a pass deflection on the year.
Elliott's two best games this season were against the Baylor Bears and the Iowa State Cyclones. Against the Bears, Elliott had ten total tackles, eight of his own, as well as two and a half tackles as well as a sack.
In a Baylor game that was very close and down to the wire, Elliott's big plays were felt. Against Iowa State, Elliott had ten total tackles, with five solo and a QB hit. In a game where ASU's back was lined up against the walls with Sam Leavitt out, Elliott and the defense did their part in the ASU victory.
How Elliott helps contribute to the defense
The best way to describe Elliott's style of linebacker is a disruptor. Elliott has a keen sense of the ball, and it shows up game in and game out. Even if Elliott misses a tackle, he is a player who tries every play and makes his presence felt in one way or another.
For instance, if Elliott is great in run defense and is in the backfield, opposing offenses will have to account for him and might throw in an extra blocker to block Elliott. Thus, allowing another ASU defensive player, especially on the defensive line, say, like Prince Dorbah, to get free and to get pressure.
For the secondary, if Elliott plays more deep in coverage, that is another defender that the opposing teams' Quarterback has to worry about while reading the field. Thus, it allows ASU secondary to make more plays on the football.
Elliott's off the field impact
The last, but probably the most important element of Elliott's game is his impact off the field. Now, it is hard to gauge Elliott's full impact without being in the locker room with him daily. However, seeing Elliott in small glimpses, such as Elliott at the post game press conferences, his great character comes through.
Elliott is always taking accountability, being respectful, and giving credit to the coaches and his teammates. He comes across as genuine and very selfless, which is an amazing trait to have at the linebacker position. A position that has so many leadership skills associated with it.
In conclusion, Keyshaun Elliott has been a great piece for Brian Ward's defense both on and off the field.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on the season and impact that ASU linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has had on the season. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Defensive player story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.