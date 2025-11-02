What Should Excite Sun Devil Fans About Week 10 Win
Week 10 was a huge game for Coach Kenny Dillingham and ASU's football program. If the team lost, their Big 12 hopes would be extinguished. However, ASU and Coach Dillingham got the win over the Iowa State Cyclones, 24-19. What elements should fans be excited about in the weeks to come?
Speedy Sims
Many fans were skeptical about how Quarterback Jeff Sims would do in this game. However, Sims surprised many as he ran for a record-setting 228 yards, which is the most for an ASU Quarterback in a single game. 88 of the 228 yards came on a Sims rushing touchdown, which was one of the most exciting plays of ASU's season.
Sims had great vision while running. Additionally, he also made quick cuts on the field and excelled at making defenders miss. It was great to see Sims have a dominant game on the ground after some quieter rushing performances beforehand. It will be exciting to see in the future how Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo continues to use Sim's rushing ability and mobility.
Receivers Stepping Up
On the topic of Coach Arroyo, with Star receiver Jordyn Tyson missing this game, many were wondering how Arroyo would call the offense and how the receivers would step up. Good news for ASU fans, both the coach and players were great.
This was easily Jalen Moss's best game as a Sun Devil, as he had 52 yards receiving. Additionally, Malik McClain had impactful catches, and Tight End Chamon Metayer had a touchdown.
Ability to Rebound
After ASU had a crushing loss to the Houston Cougars, one of their first home losses in a while, fans were interested to see how ASU rebounded. So the fact that ASU was able to go on the road and beat a very well-coached team in Iowa State should give fans hope that this team has no quit.
Coach Dillingham the whole week had a very positive outlook for the game and that came to fruition with ASU getting the victory.
Stalwart Secondary
Iowa State QB Rocco Becht has had a great season slinging the football, so the fact that he only had 186 passing yards and averaged 5.2 yards per throw is a huge triumph for ASU's secondary. Brian Ward's unit played tight coverage the whole game and did not allow Iowa State to go down the field that much. Linebacker Jordan Crook also picked off Becht, which was a great clutch play.
Overall, things are not perfect for ASU, but they are definitely trending in the right direction for the team. Hopefully, they can finish the season well.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how ASU played against Iowa State in Week 10. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as the ASU Football season is underway!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Week 10 story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.