Social Media Reacts to ASU's Week 2 Defeat
Week 2 of the Sun Devils' season had them on the road for their first away game of the season. They traveled to Mississippi to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Both teams are 1-0, as they are both coming off victories against in-state teams, with ASU having a victory over Northern Arizona University and Mississippi State having a victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. So, this was a game that had some stakes for ASU, so what did fans think of the game?
Pre Game and First Quarter
Sparky Helmet
Before the game even started, there was some good buzz around ASU. That being their helmet choice, which had ASU's Mascot, Sparky on it. Many fans were happy to see this helmet.
Rough Defensive Start
Mississippi State got the ball first. In just four plays, the Bulldogs scored a touchdown. The drive contained many errors by ASU's defense, such as missed tackles and poor coverage.
For the defense to look this sloppy out of the gate is very uncharacteristic for ASU Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward’s unit. Especially with the strong start they had last week. Many fans were not happy with this start.
Shaky start for Sam Leavitt
It wasn't just ASU's defense that was not looking the best; ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt was also looking shaky. Leavitt had several missed throws early. One of these missed throws was an over the middle crossing route where he missed Malik McClain. It was a great progression read by Leavitt, but he missed the throw, which would have been a huge gain.
Early running success for the Bulldogs
Not only did Bulldog's Quarterback, Blake Shapen, look really good early, but the running game did as well. Bulldogs running backs Davon Booth and Fluff Bothwell both had great runs early.
ASU's run defense looked very strong last against NAU, so the fact that they did not look good early on was a concern for many fans.
Second Quarter
Sam takes a huge sack
Enter the second quarter, the game, the Bulldogs were up 10-0. ASU had the ball, with the game still in reach.
It's 3rd down and 5, a very manageable down to make. However, after what looked like a first-down pass from Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson, ASU was called for offensive pass interference, which made it 3rd and 20. Then, the Bulldogs sent a blitz and got a huge sack on Sam Leavitt. At this point, ASU fans started to give up hope.
The Bulldogs's second touchdown
This game was the embodiment of the saying, when it rains, it pours, as after ASU punted, the Bulldogs scored a touchdown. Blake Shapen threw a deep ball touchdown to Brenen Thompson. There was a flag that was thrown, but it was called back. ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham was heated with the flag being picked up, as were fans, but the bottom line was that the team still looked very sloppy.
Sam Leavitt's Interception
The rainstorm continued, and on a 3rd and 18, Sam Leavitt threw an interception. Some could argue that on a 3rd and long, it was an arm punt. However, Leavitt could have made a way better read and throw.
Third Quarter
ASU's First Touchdown
ASU got the ball first after the half and was able to get a touchdown on the drive. It was a drive filled with great runs by Raleek Brown and Sam Leavitt, which was capped off by a Kayne Udoh Touchdown. However, there was still some skepticism by ASU fans regarding the number of Hits Leavitt took and the absence of Jordyn Tyson.
ASU's Fourth Down Stop
With the game being 10-17, ASU trailing, the Bulldogs went for it on fourth and sixth. Blake Shapen went to throw, but ASU's Zyrus Fiaseu deflected the ball. It was great that the Sun Devils defense got the stop; however, fans thought that ASU got away with a defensive penalty.
Fourth Quarter
ASU Ties the game
On a fourth down and 1 near the goal line, ASU was down by a touchdown. It was a huge play that could determine the outcome of a crucial game for both teams.
ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo dialed up a play action for Sam Leavitt, where Leavitt booted, or ran to the left and found Jordyn Tyson in the endzone, which tied the game up. This play sparked a ton of excitement for the Sun Devils.
Raleek Brown Runs
With the game tied at 17, ASU ran the ball a lot with Raleek Brown, who did a great job. Brown's running success had fans pumped up.
Field Goal Decision
The Bulldogs' run defense stepped up and made it 4th and Goal, with the ball very close to the end zone. ASU decided to kick the field goal, going up 20-17. It was their first lead of the night; however, many fans were saying that the Sun Devils should have gone for it.
Bulldogs Game winning Touchdown
With the Sun Devils up by 3, the Bulldogs were moving the ball down the field effectively. It looked like they could tie it up; however, the Bulldogs had winning, not tying, in mind. Blake Shapen threw a deep ball to Brenen Thompson for a touchdown.
Leavitt's Game ending interception
Sam Leavitt threw an interception while trying to go downfield. This ended the game, as ASU lost to the Bulldogs 20 to 24.
In conclusion, this game had a lots of ups and downs, ultimately more downs than ups. ASU fans were part of a wild ride that had a bad ending.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how ASU's football did in their second game of the regular season. Additionally, @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!