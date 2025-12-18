Sun Devil Sendoff for Keith Abney’s ASU Career
In this story:
One of ASU's best players will be leaving the team. Cornerback Keith Abney II has been one of the standout players on ASU for the past couple of seasons. Recently, he has declared for the NFL Draft. Abney II has a career that is worth recapping to see how amazing his time as a Sun Devil truly was.
Stats, Accolades and Awards
Abney has spent his whole career as a Sun Devil; however, he really started getting playing time in the 2024 season, though he did get an interception in limited playing time in 2023. Over his full two seasons as a Sun Devil, Abney had 5 interceptions. Now, five interceptions is a pretty solid metric; however, where Abney II really shone was in pass deflection, where he has 21 over two seasons, including 12 this year.
An amazing standout for Abney II was that he earned a 1st-team All-American this season. This is a wonderful accomplishment for Abney II.
Most Memorable Plays as a Sun Devil
The first Abney play that came to mind in his fantastic career as a Sun Devil was when Abney II got the game-winning interception against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In the ninth game that ASU played, it was a close duel with the Mountaineers.
An ASU win was crucial, and Keith Abney came through in the clutch as he intercepted West Virginia Quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. This was an extremely clutch play by Abney and one of the most clutch plays in a season that was full of them.
Another huge Abney II play was his interception on the season, which happened in the game against the Baylor Bears. This was a huge game early on for Kenny Dillingham's ASU Squad. Not only is Baylor in the Big 12, but they are a very solid team, and playing them on the road is especially tough to do. In a close game late in the third quarter, with ASU leading 13-10, Abney II picked off Baylor Quarterback Sawyer Robertson. In a game that was only a three-point win, this was a huge play by Abney II.
The week before was also a big Abney II game as he forced a fumble against the Texas State Bobcats. Forced Fumble is not often a stat that is associated with the cornerback position, so the fact that Abney II had one just goes to show how versatile a defensive player he really was for Brian Ward's defensive unit.
Going to 2024, one of Abney's standout moments was when he picked off Utah Utes Quarterback Cameron Rising in the Sun Devils' 27-19 win. In a close game against a Big 12 opponent, Abney's getting a turnover was crucial. Another 2024 Abney Highlight was when he had an interception in ASU's Big 12 win over the Iowa State Cyclones, which was a great play in a momentous win for the Sun Devils.
Off the Field Impact
The best word to describe Abney II's time at ASU would be energy. He was so fun to watch play as he played every snap as if it were the title game. He gave it all his all, and it will be wonderful to see how his career plays out at the NFL Level. Wherever he goes, an NFL team is getting a standout player.
Please let us know your thoughts on Keith Abney II's time at ASU when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.