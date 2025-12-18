Sun Devil Sendoff for Keith Abney’s ASU Career

One of ASU's best players will be leaving the team. Cornerback Keith Abney II has been one of the standout players on ASU for the past couple of seasons. Recently, he has declared for the NFL Draft. Abney II has a career that is worth recapping to see how amazing his time as a Sun Devil truly was.

Stats, Accolades and Awards

Abney has spent his whole career as a Sun Devil; however, he really started getting playing time in the 2024 season, though he did get an interception in limited playing time in 2023. Over his full two seasons as a Sun Devil, Abney had 5 interceptions. Now, five interceptions is a pretty solid metric; however, where Abney II really shone was in pass deflection, where he has 21 over two seasons, including 12 this year.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

An amazing standout for Abney II was that he earned a 1st-team All-American this season. This is a wonderful accomplishment for Abney II.

Most Memorable Plays as a Sun Devil

The first Abney play that came to mind in his fantastic career as a Sun Devil was when Abney II got the game-winning interception against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In the ninth game that ASU played, it was a close duel with the Mountaineers.

An ASU win was crucial, and Keith Abney came through in the clutch as he intercepted West Virginia Quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. This was an extremely clutch play by Abney and one of the most clutch plays in a season that was full of them.

Arizona State Sun Devils Keyshaun Elliott (44) tackles West Virginia Mountaineers Scotty Fox Jr. (15) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another huge Abney II play was his interception on the season, which happened in the game against the Baylor Bears. This was a huge game early on for Kenny Dillingham's ASU Squad. Not only is Baylor in the Big 12, but they are a very solid team, and playing them on the road is especially tough to do. In a close game late in the third quarter, with ASU leading 13-10, Abney II picked off Baylor Quarterback Sawyer Robertson. In a game that was only a three-point win, this was a huge play by Abney II.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) makes a catch as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The week before was also a big Abney II game as he forced a fumble against the Texas State Bobcats. Forced Fumble is not often a stat that is associated with the cornerback position, so the fact that Abney II had one just goes to show how versatile a defensive player he really was for Brian Ward's defensive unit.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going to 2024, one of Abney's standout moments was when he picked off Utah Utes Quarterback Cameron Rising in the Sun Devils' 27-19 win. In a close game against a Big 12 opponent, Abney's getting a turnover was crucial. Another 2024 Abney Highlight was when he had an interception in ASU's Big 12 win over the Iowa State Cyclones, which was a great play in a momentous win for the Sun Devils.

Off the Field Impact

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The best word to describe Abney II's time at ASU would be energy. He was so fun to watch play as he played every snap as if it were the title game. He gave it all his all, and it will be wonderful to see how his career plays out at the NFL Level. Wherever he goes, an NFL team is getting a standout player.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) celebrate during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

