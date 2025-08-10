Volunteer Country

2027 RB Jaxsen Stokes Details Active Relationship With Tennessee Football

Jaxsen Stokes details his active and on-going relationship with the Tennessee Volunteers when speaking with Vols On SI

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to make their presence felt with one of the nation's best running backs. That prospect being Jaxsen Stokes from the state of California. Stokes is a player who was offered very early on and has remained near the top of the Vols board. He has been rated as a three-star, but is expected to get a recruiting bump sooner rather than later.

Stokes is becoming one of the better backs in the state of California, and many believe he is set for a monster year with Sierra Canyon.

He recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail his current recruiting details, as well as what the Vols have been doing well thus far.

"My latest thoughts on the Tennessee program are great. I think they are a historical program with a lot of history, and continue to build on it. And in the SEC, it just means more for the people and the fans. I believe they will continue to thrive and be a playoff contender every year," the Tennessee Volunteers running back target stated when speaking to Vols On SI.

The Tennessee Volunteers may be down south, but that connection they have has been felt with the California star. He detailed how he has been hearing a lot from the staff.

"I have heard a lot from Tennessee and their staff. They want me to get up there soon, and they know it is hard because I am across the country, but I feel they see me as a priority and someone they want to see in person. If it were up to me, I would love to visit. They have been recruiting me since my freshman year, and members of the staff have come to see me in person. At the moment, I am building a relationship with Coach Sims, the running backs coach, and I will most likely get up there for a game this fall. I am also hearing from a few other programs that I am highly interested in."

While he is likely to visit the Tennessee Volunteers, there are other programs he culd find himself visiting sooner than later.

"I plan on visiting USC, UCLA, Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Notre Dame, San Diego State, and Arizona State at the moment, with more schools potentially adding to this list."

There are five schools that have started to stand out to Stokes, he confirmed with Vols On SI.

"Right now, there are 5 schools standing out just from the amount of how much they have been communicating and talking to my family. There are some schools I haven’t received offers from that I am highly interested in. At this point, I feel I could commit anytime; it just depends on the feeling I have with that school and for the coaching staff, but I will be committing after my junior year."

What is next for the talented recruit in his recruitment?

"What’s next for me is just getting to visit all the places I haven’t yet and starting to narrow things down. Things I may like and may not will contribute. Also, the coaches' to players and family based relationships will fully make me feel comfortable with my decision, but for now, my recruitment is 100% open, and I am listening to every single coach that has reached out, and I am evaluating them and their program."

