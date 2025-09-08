Arizona State Slides in Updated Big 12 Power Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially suffered their first blemish of the season prior to the start of year two in the Big 12 in the 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Saturday night.
For as composed as Arizona State appeared to be in the second half, the first 30 minutes of action were so chaotic that it's easy to be skeptical about Kenny Dillingham's 2025 roster.
Without further ado, Arizona State on SI is officially unveiling the week three edition of Big 12 power rankings - with the Sun Devils taking a dip.
1. Utah Utes
The Utes appear to be what they were expected to in 2024 a year later.
Utah is incredibly built up in the trenches, is as well-coached as any team in the conference, and finally has stability at the quarterback position in Devon Dampier, who has shown tremendous growth as a passer early on in this season.
The Utes are set to welcome Arizona State to Salt Lake City on October 11.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders have yet to play a challenging opponent to this point, but the dominance is difficult to ignore.
QB Behren Morton has aided in the Texas Tech offense, clearing 60 points in both contests, and the rebuilt front seven looks the part thus far.
Arizona State is set to host Texas Tech on October 18.
3. Iowa State Cyclones
The Cyclones are now 3-0 following a gutsy victory over in-state rival Iowa.
Matt Campbell's team appears to be equipped to win games under numerous scenarios, and Rocco Becht remains one of the best quarterbacks across the league.
The Sun Devils are set to travel to Ames, Iowa to face the Cyclones on November 1.
4. Texas Christian Horned Frogs
TCU did not play in week two after a dominant 48-14 victory over North Carolina, but it has as high a ceiling as anyone else in the conference.
QB Josh Hoover is an elite player at the position, while the TCU defense appears better than anticipated.
Arizona State is set to host TCU on September 26 in game two of league play.
5. Arizona State
The Sun Devils hold Baylor and BYU off to take the final spot in the top five.
The first half performance from ASU was unacceptable, but the turnaround in half should instill confidence that the loss was just a flash in the pan. This team is still supremely talented, well-coached, and connected.
They will seek to validate those points on Saturday - when Texas State visits Tempe.
Read more on major takeaways from the last-minute Arizona State loss to the Bulldogs here, and on Arizona State prospects that would fit well within the Green Bay Packers franchise at the NFL level here.
