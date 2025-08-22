Asu’s Football Most Underrated Coach
The Arizona State Sun Devil Football Team has a lot of great coaches. Whether it be Head Coach Kenny Dillingham, Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo, or Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward, there is a ton of talent at the coaching level for ASU Football. However, one coach, current defensive line coach Diron Reynolds, deserves more recognition.
Before diving into Reynolds' current ASU defensive line unit, it is important to review Reynolds' coaching history. Reynolds began coaching at Brookland-Cayce High School as an assistant coach between 1995-1996. His next stop was being a Graduate defensive assistant at Wake Forest, then going to Indiana. After coaching at the high school and college level, Reynolds would start coaching in the NFL.
Indianapolis Colts
Reynolds was on the Colts staff from 2002 to 2006, where he held the title of Defensive Quality Control coach. Now, it would be unfair to credit all of the success that the Colts had defensively to Reynolds, but Reynolds had a part in the Colts defensive success during that time frame.
The Colts best season during that time frame, and from the past 20 years, was when they won the ultimate title, the Super Bowl, during the 2006 season.
This year, the Colts' defense made some major plays, in particular during the postseason. This was the first time during the Peyton Manning Era in Indianapolis where they beat the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game!
The Colts' defense was able to pick off quarterback Tom Brady, which helped the Colts win a narrow game, 38-34, to advance to the Super Bowl. In the Super Bowl, the Colts' defense had a fantastic game. The Colts picked off Bears QB Rex Grossman twice, while only holding him to 165 passing yards.
During his Colts time, Reynolds was on a championship winning team and helped contribute to the Colts getting their first Super Bowl Title since 1971.
Miami Dolphins
The Colts won the Super Bowl in Miami, so it is fitting that Reynolds' next stop was the Dolphins. It was quite a culture shift for Reynolds, as he went from a team that won the Super Bowl to a team that won one game during the season.
Even though Miami only had one victory, their defensive line was the highlight, which was the unit that Reynolds coached. Under Reynolds. being the Defensive Line Coach, the Dolphins had 30 sacks as a team.
The sack leader was Edger Rusher, Jason Taylor, who had 11. Joey Porter and Matt Roth also had solid seasons, getting 5.5 and 3 sacks, respectively.
With the Dolphins, Reynolds showed that he was able to helm a good unit, despite the team as a whole having a very tough season.
Minnesota Vikings and other colleges
After his stints in Indianapolis and Miami, Reynolds served as the Assistant Defensive Line Coach. Reynolds coached several d-line men, but the two standout names were Hall of Famer Jared Allen and multiple-team Pro Bowler Kevin Williams.
Allen had his best season with the Vikings under Reynolds. During the 2011 season, Allen had an amazing 22 sacks. During this time, the Vikings had several different quarterbacks. Whether it be Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, or Joe Webb, Minnesota had quite the rotation. However, during this time, the d-line was one of the certainties that helped Minnesota stay competitive.
After his tenure with the Vikings, Reynolds was on defensive staffs at the following colleges
- Stanford during the 2014 season.
- Oklahoma during the 2015 season.
- Was with Stanford from the 2016 season through the 2022 season.
- Michigan State during the 2023 Season.
During his time in college, Reynolds coached several defensive linemen who were selected to the NFL Draft. The most notable were Solomon Thomas, who was a top 5 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and Harrison Phillips, who has had some good years with the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills.
ASU
The Defensive line under Reynolds, his first season, 2024, was solid, but it could be way better this upcoming season. Unfortunately, last season the defensive line dealt with a lot of injuries, so Reynolds should be working with a better unit this season.
Edge Rusher Prince Dorbah missed time, so he should be looking to have a bounce back season this year with the Sun Devils. Dorbrh has been great when healthy.
Edge Rusher Clayton Smith has a lot of physical traits. If he put them all together, he could have an aamazing season. Being under Reynolds's coaching expertise, Smith could have a great season.
The Sun Devils also have two great defensive tackles in C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika. Both of them have shown to be high-level players at their position, but they could both take a step further and be potential first-round NFL draft talent this season under Reynolds.
In conclusion, wherever Diron Reynolds goes, success will follow him. He is an amazing coach at the defensive line position, and it will be exciting to see the work his unit does this year.
