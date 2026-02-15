Why ASU's Tyson Fits Perfectly with Any Team in Division

The NFC West has a case to be one of the best, if not the best divisions in all of football. The division contains the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals; all teams that Jordyn Tyson could fit. So, how does Tyson fit these teams so well?

San Francisco 49ers

It was not to long ago that the 49ers had a ton of great playmakers. From the likes of wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel to tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey; the 49ers had a lot of great playmakers. However, times have changed for San Fran as Samuel is on the Commanders, it seems like Aiyuk could be on a new team next year. Kittle and McCaffrey are still on the team, but Kittle is coming off an ACL injury next season, so it will be interesting to see what level he plays at.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after a play against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

So Jordyn Tyson could be a great weapon for Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. Tyson's great route running and his ability to separate would be a perfect fit in his type of offense. Plus Tyson's ability to create while the Quarterback would pair perfectly with Brock Purdy. With the 49ers offensive players getting up their in age and having question marks, Tyson would be a great answer to the problems that they have.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have one of the better receivers in the NFL with Jaxon Smith-Njigba as he is coming off a Super Bowl win as well as winning Offensive Player of the Year. As Incredible as he has, another running mate could be great. The Seahawks do have veteran Cooper Kupp as well as Rashid Shaheed, but Tyson would be another level of play maker. He could make a pretty great offense even better and help the team win another Super Bowl.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have one of the best receiving duos in the NFL with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who both are coming off of exceptional seasons. However, Adams is up their in age, so the Rams could be looking for someone to replace him or to study under him, which is where Tyson comes into play. Tyson has a bit of Adams in his game, which is high praise for Tyson as both are very good route runners, especially in the red zone. Also, Tyson's high game IQ would pair very well with Sean McVay, who has the case to be the best offensive mind in the entire league.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals could have Tyson as a potential fit for their team. While their quarterback is up in the air, bringing in Tyson could be a nice piece that could pair greatly with the established Michael Wilson on the squad. Arizona has been trailing in the NFC west for the past couple of years, so getting Tyson could be the firepower that they need.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, it would be fun to see Tyson play on any of these teams.