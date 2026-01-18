NFL Comps for ASU's New Receivers

Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are two names that Sun Devil fans are going to get to know in a great way. ASU aquired them in the transfer portal and each of them have a lot of potential. So what type of potential does each receiver have in store?

Reed Harris

Floor- Christian Watson

In terms of yardage, separation has not been the most impactful player for the Green Bay Packers as his season high in yardage is 620 yards. While this is due to injury, it is also due to Watson's troubles with seperation. Watson is not the most fluid route runner and lacks speed, so in coverage he has trouble getting open against opposing cornerbacks. However, where Watson has made his bread and butter is tough physical catches in one on one situations.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) crosses the goal line on a first quarter pass reception against Chicago Bears cornerback Nick McCloud (24) during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Watson is great at bodying out corners and going up for the football. Due to the roughness of Watson's routes and lack of speed, he has not been a number one receiver, however he has been a true number two in Green Bay's offense and has been a good receiver for Packers Quarterback Jordan Love.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks downfield against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Like Watson, Harris possess the same toughness and route running. This showed especially in Boston College's game against UCONN where in this game Harris had 3 catches for 52 yards. This is the role that Harris could have in ASU, maybe not be the number one receiver, but could be a number two who makes some big time catches to help ASU win some tight games.

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) runs with the ball after a catch in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

High Ceiling- Amon-Ra St. Brown

Sticking in the NFC North, Detroit Lion Amon Ra St. Brown has been one of the best receivers in the league for the past couple of seasons. St. Brown has made a name for himself by making tough and physical catches like Watson but additionally he also has some of the best route running in the leauge. St. Brown is a lethal route runner over the middle of the field. St. Brown can be effective down the field but a lot of his production in Detroit's offense comes over the middle.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets past a tackle attempt by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris is a pretty solid route runner, but if he develops it, there is a chance that he could be the number one receiver in Marcus Arroyo's offense. Harris has great skills and combing them could make him a standout playmaker for ASU's squad.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omarion Miller

Floor- Rashid Shaheed

Former New Orleans Saints and current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has been a very effective player in the NFL as both a receiver and a special team returner. Shaheed has great fluidity and speed and can be hard for NFL Defenses to tackle and wrap up. At Colorado, Miller showcased a lot of the same skills that Shaheed has.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a kickoff for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (18) attempts to trip him up during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

High Ceiling- Deebo Samuel

In past years, Deebo Samuel was one of the best playmakers for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. Like Shaheed, he was hard to bring down due to his speed, but also Samuel had a lot of polish on his route running. Miller showcases this trait a lot, such as against Wyoming where he had a great performance due to his route running and fantastic ability after the catch.

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

If Miller has able to hit the ceilign thaat Deebo did, he could become of college trickest players to guard. Miller could do wonder in ASU's offense and could bring a new level of dynamism to ASU.

Overall, ASU's new receivers have a lot of potential and they should be a joy to watch.

Please let us know your thoughts on ASU's new receiver additions in the portal when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .