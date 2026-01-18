NFL Comps for ASU's New Receivers
Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are two names that Sun Devil fans are going to get to know in a great way. ASU aquired them in the transfer portal and each of them have a lot of potential. So what type of potential does each receiver have in store?
Reed Harris
Floor- Christian Watson
In terms of yardage, separation has not been the most impactful player for the Green Bay Packers as his season high in yardage is 620 yards. While this is due to injury, it is also due to Watson's troubles with seperation. Watson is not the most fluid route runner and lacks speed, so in coverage he has trouble getting open against opposing cornerbacks. However, where Watson has made his bread and butter is tough physical catches in one on one situations.
Watson is great at bodying out corners and going up for the football. Due to the roughness of Watson's routes and lack of speed, he has not been a number one receiver, however he has been a true number two in Green Bay's offense and has been a good receiver for Packers Quarterback Jordan Love.
Like Watson, Harris possess the same toughness and route running. This showed especially in Boston College's game against UCONN where in this game Harris had 3 catches for 52 yards. This is the role that Harris could have in ASU, maybe not be the number one receiver, but could be a number two who makes some big time catches to help ASU win some tight games.
High Ceiling- Amon-Ra St. Brown
Sticking in the NFC North, Detroit Lion Amon Ra St. Brown has been one of the best receivers in the league for the past couple of seasons. St. Brown has made a name for himself by making tough and physical catches like Watson but additionally he also has some of the best route running in the leauge. St. Brown is a lethal route runner over the middle of the field. St. Brown can be effective down the field but a lot of his production in Detroit's offense comes over the middle.
Harris is a pretty solid route runner, but if he develops it, there is a chance that he could be the number one receiver in Marcus Arroyo's offense. Harris has great skills and combing them could make him a standout playmaker for ASU's squad.
Omarion Miller
Floor- Rashid Shaheed
Former New Orleans Saints and current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has been a very effective player in the NFL as both a receiver and a special team returner. Shaheed has great fluidity and speed and can be hard for NFL Defenses to tackle and wrap up. At Colorado, Miller showcased a lot of the same skills that Shaheed has.
High Ceiling- Deebo Samuel
In past years, Deebo Samuel was one of the best playmakers for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. Like Shaheed, he was hard to bring down due to his speed, but also Samuel had a lot of polish on his route running. Miller showcases this trait a lot, such as against Wyoming where he had a great performance due to his route running and fantastic ability after the catch.
If Miller has able to hit the ceilign thaat Deebo did, he could become of college trickest players to guard. Miller could do wonder in ASU's offense and could bring a new level of dynamism to ASU.
Overall, ASU's new receivers have a lot of potential and they should be a joy to watch.
